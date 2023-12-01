Honda MXGP and WSBK stars join Jakarta bikers in unique Motul-backed fan ride

Dubbed ‘The Ultimate Ride’, the event was enabled by lubricant manufacturer Motul and saw five-time MXGP champion Tim Gajser, MXGP race winner Ruben Fernandez and WSBK riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge ride alongside hundreds of fans on motorbikes of all shapes and sizes.

The star appearances on the city streets brought bikers, clients and distributors from all around Indonesia together with the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) riders to highlight the significance of Motul and HRC in Indonesia and celebrate their combined ability to unite the biking communities

Luthfi Ilhami, Managing Director of Motul Indonesia, said: “This was an extraordinary event. We were delighted that so many people got involved and it really shows what passion and knowledge there is for bikes in this region. We will continue to strengthen that through more diverse community activities in future, helping Motul to become an increasingly loved premium lubricant brand.”

Motul APAC Chief Marketing Officer, Carlo Savoca, continued: “We have an extremely large and passionate community of bike fans in the region and we are proud to have been able to provide such an exclusive experience for direct interaction with the HRC racing team.”

Tetsuhiro Kuwata, HRC General Manager, added: “It was great that HRC teamed up with Motul for such a special occasion. This partnership has proven to work well over the years, with Motul providing unwavering support across the world championships. It was an amazing opportunity for us to celebrate not only with Motul but also with Indonesia’s leading figures and passionate Honda motorbike fans. These fans made this celebration even more special for us.”

Lecuona and Vierge both joined Honda’s factory Superbike team last year and continued to be regular points scorers in 2023. Vierge is particularly well known by local fans in Jakarta, having finished on the podium in the Motul-sponsored Indonesian round of the championship this year. Gajser joined the MXGP field riding a Honda in 2016 and won the championship in his debut season. He won again in 2019, 2020 and 2022 but missed much of this year through injury, although he returned to win two of the final three rounds. Fernandez debuted in 2021 and took his first race victory this season.

The event took the group of riders through Central Jakarta from the Thamrin 10 parking area to Senayan Park shopping centre. Fans also got the chance to speak to their heroes at a meet and greet event following the ride – resulting in thousands of social media posts and online videos. It was the latest example of Motul’s continued work to strengthen its relationship with Honda motorcycle communities in Indonesia through diverse activities involving many communities, with the aim of becoming an increasingly appreciated premium lubricant brand in the region.

Ilhami added: “HRC and Honda have a large fan base in Indonesia, and Motul offers a complete range of lubricant and motorcycle care products for all layers of the Honda motorcycle community in Indonesia, not only for high-performance motorcycles but also for daily scooters.