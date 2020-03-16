Head of WTF1 joins Motorsport Network as Director of Digital Strategy

Jess, based in the company's London office, will be responsible for the digital strategy of the media company's wide-reaching Racing properties. Including Motorsport.com, currently operating in 15 languages, GP Racing, the world's best-selling F1 magazine, and the Autosport brand, which celebrates its 70th anniversary as the journal of record in motorsport in 2020.

Jess joins Motorsport Network from Dennis Publishing where she was head of challenger social media publisher, WTF1. In this role, she was pivotal in fast-tracking the brand from a university-bedroom project to one of the fastest growing motorsport media outlets in the world.

Motorsport Network represents the largest audience of motorsport and auto enthusiasts in the world serving over 56 million users monthly across 205 countries. Jess will play a fundamental role in further expanding this audience.

Jess McFadyen: "I started my career in motorsport at Autosport.com, so this move feels like a homecoming. Since then, I've been able to use my love for the sport to really connect with fans, delivering content that truly resonates with them. The untapped potential I know that these hugely influential brands have is a very exciting prospect, and combined with my passion I can't wait to develop new and unbeatable global digital offerings for motorsport fans."

James Dickens, Vice President of Editorial said: "Thanks to her passion for creating truly fan-centric content, Jess has quickly made a name for herself in the industry as one of the leading experts on motorsport fan engagement. I'm looking forward to working alongside Jess on growing and serving our global digital fan base and strengthening our Racing brands in new and existing channels."