GT3 racing: A cost trap? New GT Summer Series promises to end the budget lie

The European GT racing calendar is notoriously crowded during the summer months. Launching a new championship in this environment requires a clear strategy to differentiate it from the established order. Gedlich Racing, the organization behind the highly successful GT Winter Series (GTWS), is taking this step in 2026 with the launch of the GT Summer Series (GTSS).

While many series focus on BoP politics or broadcasting deals, Gedlich is doubling down on a different metric: the user experience for teams and gentleman drivers. The strategy relies heavily on digitalization and budget transparency to attract competitors who value efficiency over bureaucracy.

Stefan Lehner, the Series Coordinator who has overseen the growth of the winter operations, is tasked with transferring this blueprint to the summer season. In this interview, he talks about the challenges of entering a saturated market and why organizational slimness might be their biggest asset.

Question: "Stefan, the Winter Series entered its sixth season and is a known quantity. Launching a Summer Series puts you in direct competition with major players. What are the specific hurdles you are facing?"

Stefan Lehner: "The extensive experience we’ve gained with the Winter Series gives us a strong foundation to ensure a smooth launch of the GT Summer Series right from the outset - and that is exactly what we are working towards with full commitment. During the winter season, we operate six different racing series, each supported by a well-developed organizational structure. That said, every new series requires adjustments. New circuits, different regulations, new target groups - we are reviewing every single aspect carefully and tailoring the GTSS organization specifically to meet the needs of our customers: amateur and gentleman drivers."

Question: "'Tailoring' is a buzzword often used in press releases. What does this mean practically for a team manager in the paddock?"

Lehner: "A large portion of our customer communication is handled via the Gedlich Racing App. It provides all the information teams need for a seamless event experience. This represents a significant convenience factor for teams - whenever a question arises, the answer can usually be found directly in the app. Communication between Race Control and the teams is also managed through this platform. Series registration is handled via our website. Once registered, all relevant data and documents are stored in the system, making the on-site administrative process quick and efficient. Of course, all of this requires thorough preparation and set-up. We are already well advanced in this regard. Registration has been open for some time, and the first well-known teams have already come on board."

Stefan Lehner, series coordinator of the GT Summer Series Photo: Gedlich Racing

Question: "Cost predictability is a major concern for GT teams right now. How do you ensure teams aren't flying blind financially with a new series?"

Lehner: "Budget security is absolutely critical for teams, drivers, and partners. We have compiled all financial parameters of the series into a comprehensive budget planner. This allows teams to calculate their baseline costs - including entry fees, tires, fuel, and other essentials - well in advance. We support each team individually in refining their calculations as precisely as possible. Clear structures for drivers and smooth processes for teams - that is essential, particularly in a new series where the overall framework may not yet be fully familiar."

Question: "You are competing against promoters with decades of summer racing history. What differentiates your operational team?"

Lehner: "Successful organization requires meticulous preparation, constant flexibility, and the ability to respond quickly to any request. Our organizational team is young, highly motivated, and genuinely passionate about motorsport - yet at the same time experienced and consistently professional. We operate with lean structures rather than unnecessary layers. Every individual is an expert in their field and takes personal responsibility for the quality of the series. We are fully committed to delivering a first-class race weekend experience for our teams. We invest significant thought and planning in advance and utilize the right tools to ensure optimal preparation. Our processes are continuously evolving and improving."

Question: "Looking ahead to the end of the 2026 season, what would you most like to be proud of?"

Lehner: "Ideally, that every participant in the GT Summer Series says it was the best-organized championship they have ever competed in. Organizational perfection may rarely reach 100%, but we are committed to getting as close to that benchmark as possible."

GT Summer Series 2026 calendar

April 17–19, 2026: Hockenheimring (Germany)

May 29–31, 2026: Oschersleben (Germany)

June 25–28, 2026: Nurburgring (Germany)

August 27–30, 2026: Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

October 2–4, 2026: Hockenheimring (Germany)

Gedlich Racing Test Days 2026

April 17, 2026: Hockenheimring

May 28, 2026: Oschersleben

July 14, 2026: Nurburgring Sprint Circuit

July 15, 2026: Red Bull Ring (Austria)

July 16, 2026: Oschersleben

July 21–22, 2026: Barcelona-Catalunya (Spain)

August 18–19, 2026: Nurburgring Grand Prix circuit

September 29–30, 2026: Autodromo Portimao (Portugal)

October 1, 2026: Hockenheimring

December 3–4, 2026: Barcelona-Catalunya (Spain)

December 9–10, 2026: Autodromo Portimao (Portugal)

December 11–12, 2026: Autodromo Portimao (Portugal)