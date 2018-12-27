Giorgio Piola launches SHIFT Collection on Kickstarter

Formula 1’s premier technical artist, Giorgio Piola, has launched a new Kickstarter campaign to allow fans of the sport a direct-to-consumer opportunity that makes a collectible timepiece much more affordable AND with exclusive gifts on offer too.

Piola, who has attended more grands prix than anyone in history, has launched his newest line of watches, the SHIFT collection, on a limited endeavor basis being offered first through crowdfunding site Kickstarter.

Throughout the campaign, a Piola SHIFT timepiece can be had starting at $350, a song for a unique and storied piece of F1-inspired history.

The Piola SHIFT designs feature tyre tread-inspired bands, tachymeters on the bezel, and four distinct colours, each with a Piola technical illustration etched into the back of the case. The timepieces are powered by high-precision Swiss movement, are assembled in Switzerland and proudly bear the “Swiss Made” designation on their face.

The modified Ronda 5040.D chronograph measures tenths of seconds, seconds and minutes, and incorporates both a date and seconds dial. The crystal is anti-reflection coated damage-resistant sapphire and the case is comprised of 316L surgical grade stainless steel.

The Shift collection will be available in black, blue, green and red. The watch case measures 46.5mm and its 15mm thick.

Giorgio Piola watch - Blue Photo by: Motorsport.com Giorgio Piola watch - Black Photo by: Motorsport.com Giorgio Piola watch - Black Photo by: Motorsport.com

Your pledge will allow this exciting project to materialize, plus backers will have access not only to special discounts from future retail prices but will also be rewarded with exclusive Formula 1-inspired gifts that will perfectly complement the watch.

Piola says: “There are a lot of parallels between the world of car racing and the world of watches. Both, are based in mechanical engineering, performance and beauty.

“My career covering Formula 1 and my love for watches has inspired me to translate the passion of racing into a timepiece. I want to give my followers and all of those who love motorsport the opportunity to have a watch that reflects the precision, excitement and beauty that made them fans of Formula 1.”