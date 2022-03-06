Listen to this article

Over 17,000 spectators descended on the Japanese Grand Prix venue to witness a wide variety of racing car and bikes from both past and present.

The highlight of the fan event was a pair of SUPER GT 'dummy races' with 14 GT500 cars, featuring entries from all three manufacturers Honda, Nissan and Toyota.

The entire Super Formula field was also in attendance as they completed a time trial in the SF19 before the start of the official pre-season test at the same track on Monday.

Honda, the owner of the Suzuka circuit via its Mobilityland subsidiary, also showcased a number of grand prix cars from its golden era in F1 in 1980s and '90s, including one example of the Williams FW12 that raced in 1988.

The Ferrari 248F1 with which Michael Schumacher contested his 'last season' in F1 in 2006 before eventually returning to the sport in 2010 was also present, drawing plenty of eyeballs.

Honda also demonstrated its MotoGP and FIM EWC bikes during the two-day event.