Top 10 photos of the week: From above

21/04/2018 03:43
We decided to have a little fun with this week's offering, taking a look at all the bird's eye view photos from the past week to curate a gallery with a slightly different view on the action. Enjoy!

Race winner Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the trophy

Photo by: Sutton Images

#85 JDC/Miller Motorsports ORECA 07, P: Simon Trummer, Robert Alon

Photo by: Richard Dole / LAT Images

#4 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, GTLM: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Drivers observe the National Anthem on the grid

Photo by: Sutton Images

Oliver Turvey, NIO Formula E Team

Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, in the pits

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Grid entertainment

Photo by: Sutton Images

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

#55 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi, P: Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell

Photo by: Richard Dole / LAT Images

Group shot

Photo by: FIA World Rallycross

Jean-Eric Vergne, Techeetah

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

Photo by: Sutton Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33

Photo by: Sutton Images

#55 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi, P: Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell, #77 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi, P: Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / LAT Images

#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, P: Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya , #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi, P: Eric Curran, Felipe Nasr, restart

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 celebrates in parc ferme

Photo by: Sutton Images

Race winner Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with a shoey

Photo by: Sutton Images

Maro Engel, Venturi Formula E Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, P: Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14

Photo by: Sutton Images

Maro Engel, Venturi Formula E Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 pit stop

Photo by: Sutton Images

#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8, GTLM: Alexander Sims, Connor de Phillippi

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Pre-race activities on the grid

Photo by: Sutton Images

Pre-race activities on the grid

Photo by: Sutton Images
