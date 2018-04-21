Top 10 photos of the week: From above

Get alerts
21/04/2018 03:43
We decided to have a little fun with this week's offering, taking a look at all the bird's eye view photos from the past week to curate a gallery with a slightly different view on the action. Enjoy!
Race winner Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the trophy
1/26
#85 JDC/Miller Motorsports ORECA 07, P: Simon Trummer, Robert Alon
2/26
Photo by: Richard Dole / LAT Images
#4 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, GTLM: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner
3/26
Drivers observe the National Anthem on the grid
4/26
Oliver Turvey, NIO Formula E Team
5/26
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13 Honda, in the pits
6/26
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Grid entertainment
7/26
Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
8/26
#55 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi, P: Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell
9/26
Photo by: Richard Dole / LAT Images
Group shot
10/26
Photo by: FIA World Rallycross
Jean-Eric Vergne, Techeetah
11/26
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
12/26
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33
13/26
#55 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi, P: Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell, #77 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi, P: Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez
14/26
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing
15/26
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / LAT Images
#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, P: Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya , #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi, P: Eric Curran, Felipe Nasr, restart
16/26
Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 celebrates in parc ferme
17/26
Race winner Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with a shoey
18/26
Maro Engel, Venturi Formula E Team
19/26
#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, P: Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya
20/26
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
21/26
Maro Engel, Venturi Formula E Team
22/26
Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 pit stop
23/26
#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8, GTLM: Alexander Sims, Connor de Phillippi
24/26
Pre-race activities on the grid
25/26
Pre-race activities on the grid
26/26