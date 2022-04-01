Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / British Superbikes: Record grids for 2022 but what’s next?
General Motorsport.com news

Four Seasons partners with Canossa Events to launch Exclusive Driving Journey Through Tuscany

Car enthusiasts are invited to enjoy the splendors of Italy with a customized week-long itinerary unlocking scenic drives, world-class cuisine, and insider access to Tuscany's celebrated sites.

By:
Four Seasons partners with Canossa Events to launch Exclusive Driving Journey Through Tuscany
Listen to this article

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, one of the world’s leading luxury hospitality companies, has unveiled a partnership with Canossa Events, a Motorsport Network company, to bring to market Beyond by Four Seasons, An Exclusive Driving Journey Through Tuscany. A week-long curated driving experience, it is designed to showcase the best of the Italian countryside by luxury car. From September 24 to 30, 2022, the brand’s first-of-its-kind journey from behind the wheel explores captivating landscapes, special access to must-see sites, and remarkable culinary offerings, with Four Seasons Hotel Firenze as a home base.

Four Seasons takes legendary service to the roadways of Europe with Beyond by Four Seasons, an exclusive driving journey through Tuscany.

Four Seasons takes legendary service to the roadways of Europe with Beyond by Four Seasons, an exclusive driving journey through Tuscany.

Photo by: Four Season Media Library

Working in collaboration with a leader in lifestyle driving experiences, Canossa Events, as well as the city of Florence, travelers are invited to meet in the Tuscan capital and enjoy an Italian escape from the comfort of their own vehicle or a vintage classic or luxury sportscar arranged by a dedicated guest services team. Every step of the guest journey – from the accommodations and daily activities to the exclusively curated drives and local recommendations – is thoughtfully managed with the attention to detail and genuine service for which Four Seasons is renowned.

The inaugural Tuscan driving journey will debut with an al fresco welcome dinner in the Faggio Garden at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, launching a week’s worth of discovery. In the days that follow, guests will explore the vineyards of “Chiantishire” with a private tour and wine tasting at the historic Antinori Cellars; drive through the colorful landscapes of Siena, enjoy lunch under the storied arcades of the Montalcino City Hall; and journey through idyllic seaside towns and the famous green cypresses of Bolgheri to the famed vineyards of Ornellaia.

“Creating memorable events and unforgettable celebrations centered around a love for cars is what we do best,” says Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO, Canossa Events. “Partnering with Four Seasons, we have designed an incredibly unique offering, allowing guests to enjoy every special moment spent on the road and inspiring them to immerse themselves in the splendors of all that Tuscany can offer.”

Destination Florence.

Destination Florence.

Photo by: Shutterstock

While exploring locally, guests will be granted private entry to venues normally closed to the public, indulging in a memorable Florentine dining experience as well as an unforgettable evening at the Opera. Programming also features built-in time to rest and recharge, offering guests a chance to explore the grounds of Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, their home away from home, relaxing amid the city’s largest private garden, by the pool, or with a rejuvenating spa treatment.

“Working with Four Seasons and Canossa Events, it is an honor to shine a spotlight on our beautiful capital city and the scenic roads of Tuscany,” says Dario Nardella, Mayor, Florence, Italy. “Our unique collaboration gives travelers a rare view of the region’s must-see sites, hidden routes, and best-kept secrets – the makings of an incredibly memorable Italian holiday.”

Whether guests are on property or en route, a dedicated guest services team ensures seamless delivery and exceptional service at every touchpoint, allowing travelers to focus on the true charm and romance of road travel.

Beyond by Four Seasons is a testament to our continued focus on gaining deeper insights that inspire and enhance the guest experience,” says Marc Speichert, Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “By designing programs influenced by the passions and preferences of Four Seasons travelers, our guests become the authors of how they connect with our brand. Championing a guest-centric approach in all that we do remains our priority as we look to the future and the myriad of opportunities ahead.”

With a luxury lifestyle offering that spans a bespoke Private Jet; a growing collection of luxury villa and vacation home rentals; a line of curated home and travel goods; and a global portfolio of Private Residences, Four Seasons now brings its expertise to the road, tapping into its extensive network of local artisans and experts to elevate every mile.

Lifestyle, vintage car.

Lifestyle, vintage car.

Photo by: Christian Horan

As space is limited, travelers interested in finding out more about Beyond by Four Seasons, An Exclusive Driving Journey Through Tuscany are invited to click here for additional booking details or email beyond@fourseasons.com. Reservations can also be made by phone at +39 0522 421096 (Italy) or +1 831 521 5190 (U.S.).

For more information about Canossa Events, visit https://canossa.com/category/news/.

shares
comments
British Superbikes: Record grids for 2022 but what’s next?
Previous article

British Superbikes: Record grids for 2022 but what’s next?
Load comments

Latest news

Four Seasons partners with Canossa Events to launch Exclusive Driving Journey Through Tuscany
General General

Four Seasons partners with Canossa Events to launch Exclusive Driving Journey Through Tuscany

British Superbikes: Record grids for 2022 but what’s next?
Video Inside
General General

British Superbikes: Record grids for 2022 but what’s next?

Council green lights Sandown redevelopment plan
Supercars Supercars

Council green lights Sandown redevelopment plan

Motorsport Games' rFactor 2 becomes the official sim racing platform of Formula E
Esports Esports

Motorsport Games' rFactor 2 becomes the official sim racing platform of Formula E

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.