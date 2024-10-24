Flatrock Motorsports Park with 18-degree banked turn officially opens
The track could host IndyCar or MotoGP races in the future
The Flatrock Motorsports Park, which features an 18-degree banked bend and could host IndyCar or MotoGP races in the future, officially opened on Thursday.
The Tennessee venue has been constructed to the FIA's Grade 2 standard, which means it is homologated to run any racing series outside of F1.
It has grabbed attention ever since construction work first began in 2022 with its layout making the most of the undulations of the land it is built on.
This includes dramatic rises and falls on the straights, corners with blind brows, as well as an iconic 18-degree banked turn that will push cars and drivers to the limit.
The official opening for the 3.5-mile, 23-turn Club circuit for members took place on Thursday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the starting grid, and the first laps was completed by its development and founding partner Rusty Bittle.
Construction is continuing at the venue for a kart track, and future phases will include a 2.7-mile FIM and Grade 2 Grand Prix track – as well as hotel, restaurant, campgrounds and an amphitheatre for concerts and events.
Speaking after the opening, Bittle said: "We are beyond thrilled to open the 'Club' track to our members today.
"After months of hard work and dedication, it's amazing to see them on track, enjoying what we've built.
"Flatrock is destined to become one of the top motorsport destinations, and this is just the beginning. I can't wait to see where we go from here as we continue to develop and expand the facility."
