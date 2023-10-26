First images of new Flatrock Motorsports Park show off its 30-degree banked turn

The Tennessee venue, being built in Cumberland County, is being constructed to FIA Grade 2 standard, which allows it to host any race series up to Formula 1.

There will be multiple configurations to the 5.9-mile 34-turn circuit, including a 2.67-mile 'Grand Prix' track to host international competitions and a 3.5-mile private members venue.

It is due to open in 2024, with work under the guidance of the Tilke company having been underway for a year now.

The venue has made the most of the undulations of the Tennessee land it is built on – with there being a dramatic 30-degree banked turn, plus elevation changes on straights that will deliver excitement for drivers and riders.

Rusty Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock Motorsports Park, said that the circuit was on course to become what he believed would be one of the most iconic tracks in the world.

"The past year has been one of remarkable progress here at Flatrock and it is hard to fully appreciate the scale of the work done over the last 12 months," he said.

Photo by: Flatrock Flatrock track rendering

"We have had to face heavy rains, extreme heat and many more obstacles in our path but the team never wavered in its desire to build what we believe will be one of the most spectacular circuits not only in the US, but the whole world.

"As we reflect on the last year with a sense of pride and satisfaction, we also know that there is much more to be done. The next few months will see the completion of the Club track paving, taking us ever closer to the day when we will experience cars on track here at Flatrock. Until that day, we will keep driving forward together."

The images released on Thursday come with the paving of the Club circuit having been underway since August, with the first layer of the members' layout due to be finished by December.

The final two layers of asphalt should be down in the first half of next year.

As well as the venue featuring an international race circuit, Flatrock is also constructing Motorclub Villas and garages for automotive enthusiasts to get really close to the action.

Half of the villas have already been sold, with 23 of the 40 available garage lots also having been snapped up, with club members getting access to a state-of-the-art paddock, clubhouse, spa and viewing areas.

Photo by: Flatrock Flatrock track rendering