Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / How to follow the fourth round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on December 18 Next / Achieving peak engine performance with Liqui Moly
General News

Fighting the downward power curve with Liqui Moly

In all forms of motoring and motorsport, engine degradation is an ongoing battle faced by engineers, teams and drivers.

Fighting the downward power curve with Liqui Moly

Take Formula 1, for example. FIA rules state that each driver should only use three internal combustion engines per season (although there are additional spares allowed for the electronic, hybrid and turbo components). With each engine therefore expected to last for a full seven races in 2021 – plus practice and qualifying for each – it’s natural that by the end of its heavy workload there is going to be some wear and tear.

F1 manufacturers are coy on exactly how much power their units lose during a sequence of grands prix, and the varying designs of each brand also has an impact – for example it appears that this year’s Honda engine had a flatter degradation curve than that of Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton’s fresh ICE for the Brazilian Grand Prix helped him power to a sixth victory of the year, even if it came at the cost of a grid place penalty. There was more than a smidgeon of Hamilton brilliance that went into achieving that result too, but rival team bosses reckoned the new unit to be worth a couple of tenths of a second per lap for Hamilton, ramming home the performance advantage of a fresh engine.

The same can be said for ‘lifed’ components, such as those used in endurance racing where gearbox and engine packages can be guaranteed for set period of time or mileage before requiring servicing to correct any degrading performance.

Or even when buying a new car. How many times have you heard lines like ‘those are easily good for 250,000 miles’, or ‘that’ll go on forever if you look after it right’ when considering your next run-around?

The key to it all is controlling that downward curve, and thanks to additives and lubricant expert Liqui Moly, even the everyday motorist now has a secret weapon to help stop the rot.

Perhaps the most important element within any engine is its oil. It’s the lifeblood that keeps it running, but sometimes even that could use with a bit of boost. And help has arrived in the form of Liqui Moly’s revolutionary Cera Tec additive, which is as simple to use as it is ingenious.

Developed in Germany by Liqui Moly’s scientific experts, Cera Tec is a ceramic wear protection additive which, when mixed with your engine’s oil, cleverly creates a ceramic coating around the moving parts of your engine’s internals, ensuring excellent lubrication and preventing any damaging metal-to-metal contact.

Its low-friction effect has many benefits, not least improved fuel consumption, a quieter and smoother running engine, and therefore one that better resists that drop in performance. As well as strongly improved emergency running properties in case of a loss of oil.

As a demonstration, if added to a glass of water, Cera Tec rises to the top to form a protective layer, coating anything that’s pushed through. In the real world, Cera Tec’s ceramic particles will rise to the top of your engine’s cylinders, coating components such as the pistons and cylinder linings, reducing the friction of the moving parts of your engine. In doing so, the particles also help to fill any scratches in the linings, therefore helping to restore lost performance.

And it’s not even reserved for professionals only. Simply grab yourself a can of Cera Tec, give it a good shake, and then apply it directly into your engine at your next oil change. Within 100-200 miles of driving, the particles will have reached their destination, coating will be complete and you’ll experience the full effects of the product.

It may not turn you directly into Lewis Hamilton, but it’ll certainly help to keep your car running sweetly for a while yet.

For more information on Cera Tec and Liqui Moly’s entire range of engine additives, visit liqui-moly.com.

shares
comments
How to follow the fourth round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on December 18
Previous article

How to follow the fourth round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on December 18
Next article

Achieving peak engine performance with Liqui Moly

Achieving peak engine performance with Liqui Moly
Load comments

Latest news

Zanardi leaves hospital 18 months after handbike accident
General General

Zanardi leaves hospital 18 months after handbike accident

Achieving peak engine performance with Liqui Moly
General General

Achieving peak engine performance with Liqui Moly

Fighting the downward power curve with Liqui Moly
General General

Fighting the downward power curve with Liqui Moly

How to follow the fourth round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on December 18
General General

How to follow the fourth round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on December 18

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.