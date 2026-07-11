FIA recognises companies through global road safety programme during the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo

The 6 Hours of Sao Paulo, the Brazilian round of the World Endurance Championship, will host an initiative by the FIA that extends the discussion on safety beyond the race track. During the event, the organisation will highlight companies certified under the FIA Road Safety Index, an international programme that assesses the maturity of road safety management in corporate and logistics operations.

The FIA Road Safety Index evaluates criteria such as carrier management, driver safety requirements, training programmes, alcohol and drug control, journey monitoring, use of safety devices, and management processes focused on accident prevention. Certification is evidence-based and validated through an independent FIA audit.

The certification process is conducted in two stages. First, the company carries out a self-assessment based on evidence of its processes and practices. Next, an independent FIA audit validates the information and determines the final rating, which varies according to the level of maturity identified.

Among the recognised organisations is ArcelorMittal, a global leader in steel production, which achieved the highest three-star rating following an independent audit conducted at its facility in Santa Catarina, Brazil. The recognition carries special significance for the company, which also contributes directly to the advancement of safety in motorsport through the production of the safety cage used in Stock Car race cars, a structure designed to enhance driver protection in accidents.

According to Luanda Dantas Guerra, President of the Brazilian Automobile Association (AAB), the certification demonstrates how lessons developed in motorsport can generate tangible benefits for society.

“The FIA has a long history of transforming innovation and knowledge generated on the race track into advances that improve people’s safety. Seeing a company such as ArcelorMittal receive the highest rating in the FIA Road Safety Index during one of the world’s premier motorsport events reinforces this connection. As the first organisation in Brazil to be certified, ArcelorMittal sets an important benchmark and helps pave the way for other companies to advance this agenda as well.”

For Marcia Spelta, ArcelorMittal’s General Manager of Health and Safety, the recognition reinforces a culture of prevention that is present both in industrial operations and in mobility-related initiatives.

“This certification demonstrates that our approach to managing risks and promoting prevention is aligned with the highest international standards and reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting people.”

Created by the FIA, the Road Safety Index is already being used in different countries to support organisations in assessing and improving their road safety management, strengthening a global agenda that brings the excellence of motorsport safety closer to business operations and everyday mobility.