Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Motorsport.com news

Fernando Alonso invests in Motorsport Games

shares
comments
Fernando Alonso invests in Motorsport Games
59m ago

One of the sport’s legendary talents takes up a board position with Motorsport Network’s dedicated games and esports division

One of motor racing’s most accomplished and forward-thinking talents, Fernando Alonso, was today confirmed as an investor in Motorsport Network’s esport platform, Motorsport Games. Alongside his equity stake, Fernando will join the board of the company that consolidates Motorsport Network’s premium portfolio of esports operations.

Motorsport Games brings together the official NASCAR teams’ esport series, the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, Motorsport Network’s joint-venture with Le Mans in the Le Mans Esport Series, and the recently announced partnership with Codemasters.

Fernando Alonso’s new position as investor and board member of Motorsport Games reflects his early adoption of esports and he will extend his personal interest to Motorsport Network’s multiple negotiations with other global motorsport series looking to join the Motorsport Games platform.

Motorsport Games is chaired by John Schappert, who led Electronic Arts’ portfolio of studios & franchises including Madden NFL and Need for Speed as the company’s COO. The company’s President, Stephen Hood, brings 20 years of games & esport experience to the division and was formerly the Creative Director of Codemasters’ Formula 1™ games.

Fernando Alonso said, “Esport is no longer a fantasy, it’s a reality and something I have been passionate about for some timeInvesting in, and helping to lead Motorsport Games will allow me to make a real contribution to this exciting aspect of motorsport’s future. Esport is not better or worse, but it is different and one of the important distinctions is that it provides a way to open up motor racing to the fans.

In all aspects of my motor racing career, whether in F1, in IndyCars or here in Sebring with sports cars, one of the consistent factors all over the world is Motorsport Network. Their scale, as well as their commitment to esport with all of their recent initiatives, convinced me that Motorsport Games is an organisation with great capability and ambition.”

Motorsport Network’s Chairman, Zak Brown said, “Having Fernando add his investment, reputation and leadership to Motorsport Games is hugely exciting. In a short space of time, Motorsport Network has taken a lead in the esports & games space with the acquisition of 704Games, holder of NASCAR games licence, the joint venture with Le Mans and the recent partnership with Codemasters and we are in advanced discussion with a number of other global championships. I’m sure that adding Fernando’s contribution and enthusiasm will catapult Motorsport Games to a leadership position in esports.

Next article
Fan opinion: Are 2019 F1 cars prettier than their predecessors?

Previous article

Fan opinion: Are 2019 F1 cars prettier than their predecessors?
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Pictured: The missing part of Hamilton’s floor Australian GP
Formula 1 / Special feature

Pictured: The missing part of Hamilton’s floor

5h ago
Australian GP flop leaves Ferrari confused Article
Formula 1

Australian GP flop leaves Ferrari confused

Honda Article
Formula 1

Honda "relaxed" by podium but "clear gap" remains

Latest videos
Previews & Predictions: Phoenix NASCAR & Hong Kong Formula E 05:24
General

Previews & Predictions: Phoenix NASCAR & Hong Kong Formula E

Mar 7, 2019
Aston Martin becomes new partner of Autosport BRDC Award 01:08
General

Aston Martin becomes new partner of Autosport BRDC Award

Mar 5, 2019

Shop Our Store
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Shop Now

News in depth
Fernando Alonso invests in Motorsport Games
General

Fernando Alonso invests in Motorsport Games

Fan opinion: Are 2019 F1 cars prettier than their predecessors?
General

Fan opinion: Are 2019 F1 cars prettier than their predecessors?

Mettetal crowned as 2019 Volant Winfield winner
General

Mettetal crowned as 2019 Volant Winfield winner

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.