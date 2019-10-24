EVPs appointed at Motorsport Network as audiences grow 145%

Matt Young has been appointed as EVP, Global Chief Revenue Officer, joining from Verizon Media with Gary Learner now fulfilling the role of EVP, Global Chief Technology Officer.

2019 has seen 145% year on year growth of users for the automotive properties with Motor1.com, InsideEVs, Motorious and Ride Apart serving fans of both two and four wheels, classic, modern and electric vehicles. Autosport, Formel1, GP Update, Motorsport.com and Motorsport Total serve racing fans the latest news, analysis and opinion in 14 different languages across all corners of the globe with a very strong 34% year on year user growth.

Following Verizon’s $4.48B acquisition of Yahoo in 2017, Matt Young was selected to lead all elements of Verizon Media's National business unit focusing on Entertainment, Gaming and Media customers. As EVP, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Matt will be leading efforts to develop Motorsport Network’s digital offering.

Gary Learner joins Motorsport Network as EVP, Global Chief Technology Officer, previously CTO and General Manager at Volicon, a Verizon Media company. With established experience of building next-generation media platforms, Gary’s immediate focus will be new product and technology innovation.

Motorsport Network continues to solidify its position as the global market leader sitting at the heart of the automotive and racing industries, offering a global community of hundreds of millions of fans the inside track by creating unique experiences in ticketing and travel. The all-new Motorsport.com App delivers the fastest racing insight, analysis and news directly to fans wherever they are, tailored to their demands.

The unprecedented growth of Esports and gaming has seen Motorsport Games become the home for a team that believes in the power of interactive virtual motor racing and putting people in control of their own motorsports story.

Matt Young, Motorsport Network EVP, Global Chief Revenue Officer, said: "I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to lead the global revenue organization at Motorsport Network. Motorsport Network is one of the few companies that can provide a powerful mix of premium content, data and fandom at a global scale."

Matt Young, Motorsport Network EVP, Global Chief Revenue Officer Photo by: Motorsport.com

Gary Learner, Motorsport Network EVP, Global Chief Technology Officer, said: "Motorsport Network is an established global leader in the premium automotive and motorsport digital media sectors. There are tremendous growth opportunities here and I’m thrilled to take part in new product and technology innovation."