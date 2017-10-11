New directive could 'close down all motorsport' in EU, claims UK body

Motorsport could cease in the European Union amid an insurance crisis unless the sport's businesses and employees reply to an EU consultation by October 20, according to the UK’s Motorsport Industry Association.

The consultation is into the VNUK ruling – which applies to all 27 EU member states – and was made by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in September 2014. It requires compulsory unlimited third-party liability insurance to be carried by anyone using any form of motorised transport, in any location.

That includes everything from ride-on lawnmowers and tractors to single-seater and saloon competition vehicles – even at private venues like race circuits – throughout the EU.

This means crashes in motorsport events would be treated as road traffic accidents, and would involve the police as would any road traffic collision.

Chris Aylett, chief executive officer of the MIA, is calling on any employer or business in European motorsport to respond to the EU Consultation and has provided guidelines to help them do so.

“This threat is real, make no mistake, it could close down all motorsport [in countries in the EU],” said Aylett.

“My appeal will safeguard jobs and the industry. If you want to protect your job in motorsport then make sure your employer responds before the deadline of October 20.

“The EU offers an option, known as Option 3, where their insurance requirement applies ‘in traffic only’. If we succeed in getting this option supported then motorsport will be safe.”

For the more information on the MIA’s call to action visit: the-mia.com/Vnuk-Update. The consultation can be found here: https://ec.europa.eu/info/consultations/finance-2017-motor-insurance_en.