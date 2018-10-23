Sign in
General / Breaking news

Endurance eRacing World Championship certified for zero emissions

Endurance eRacing World Championship certified for zero emissions
8h ago

40 cars, 15,000 laps, 22,500hp, 6,400 racing tires, 189,000 kilometers completed, 136,000 liters of high-octane fuel, and a certified carbon footprint of zero.

This will be the result after this year's Endurance eRacing World Championship.

There are approximately 6,200 active wind turbines in Denmark, capable of producing 5.7 million kW of electric power.

This makes it possible for customers of the Danish energy supplier EWII to sign a deal, where only zero-emissions power originating from wind turbines will be delivered.

With a renewable energy certificate of origin in hand, it means that the 2018 Endurance eRacing World Championship will be run 100% on renewable energy.

With this deal, the specific carbon and emissions footprint of the power consumed at the event will be zero.

Jon Fabricius Turell, the series' global marketing manager, said: "There has been a lot of effort in motorsports to reduce emissions, and we know of several CO2 neutral series by means of buying CO2 emission allowances.

"We don't know of any prior motorsport related events, that have been truly zero emissions. So for all we know, this is a world first".

Find out more at gtr24h.org

Casio Edifice: The watch inspired by Honda's 1968 RA301

Casio Edifice: The watch inspired by Honda's 1968 RA301

Mexico F1 venue to host 2019 Race of Champions

Mexico F1 venue to host 2019 Race of Champions
