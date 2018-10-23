Endurance eRacing World Championship certified for zero emissions

This will be the result after this year's Endurance eRacing World Championship.

There are approximately 6,200 active wind turbines in Denmark, capable of producing 5.7 million kW of electric power.

This makes it possible for customers of the Danish energy supplier EWII to sign a deal, where only zero-emissions power originating from wind turbines will be delivered.

With a renewable energy certificate of origin in hand, it means that the 2018 Endurance eRacing World Championship will be run 100% on renewable energy.

With this deal, the specific carbon and emissions footprint of the power consumed at the event will be zero.

Jon Fabricius Turell, the series' global marketing manager, said: "There has been a lot of effort in motorsports to reduce emissions, and we know of several CO2 neutral series by means of buying CO2 emission allowances.

"We don't know of any prior motorsport related events, that have been truly zero emissions. So for all we know, this is a world first".

