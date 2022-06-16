Dorna and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global MotoGP™ Fan Survey

Listen to this article

London, 16 June 2022: Dorna Sports S.L and Motorsport Network, LLC today launched the 2022 Global MotoGP™ Fan Survey, aimed at capturing the views of racing fans around the world towards the sport they love. The survey will be the largest MotoGP™ fan survey ever conducted, operating in 15 languages across Motorsport Network’s flagship Motorsport.com website and motorcycle platforms, with data analysis from Nielsen Sport (NYSE: NLSN).

The MotoGP™ survey aims to gather fans’ input on a wide range of topics, including viewing habits, onsite experience, and content consumption; opinions about future changes to improve the sport; and insights into key issues beyond the racetrack. There are also questions on fan engagement and the growth of gaming and eSports, as well as identifying the fans’ favorite riders, teams, and racetracks.

This is the first Global Fan Survey conducted for MotoGP™. Motorsport Network leads the way in this field, recently completing Global Fan Surveys in partnership with F1™ in October 2021 and with NTT INDYCAR Series in February 2022.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, S.L., said, “The fans around the world make our sport what it is; they’re the heart of MotoGP™. We are always looking for ways to make MotoGP™ even better than before, so who better to ask than the fans? By utilizing the power of Motorsport Network, we will be able to reach our audiences across the globe, providing us with invaluable insight directly from our fanbase so we can better understand what they want from the sport, what they like or dislike, and what they value most about MotoGP™. This is an incredible opportunity to engage with so many people and give them a voice in the future of the sport we all love.”

“We are looking forward to hearing from MotoGP™ fans around the world. Having recently completed large scale surveys for Formula One and INDYCAR, we understand the importance of the Global Fan Surveys to rights holders and organizers of major race series, who can use the results like a compass to take their sport forward into the future,” said James Allen, President of Motorsport Network and leader of the Global Fan Survey project. “MotoGP™ is one of the world’s most thrilling sporting spectacles. A survey on this scale has not been done before with MotoGP™ and we can’t wait to see the results.”

The 2022 Global MotoGP™ fan survey is open to anyone over the age of 16 and will run for four weeks, kicking off on June 16th with the key findings due to be announced in September.

About MotoGP™ and Dorna Sports

MotoGP™ is the world's first motorsport World Championship, inaugurated in 1949. The best riders in the world compete on prototype, purpose-built motorcycles in 20 races a year across five continents, creating some of the closest racing on Earth. The sport welcomes millions of fans through the gates each year at the track and reaches nearly half a billion homes across more than 200 countries enjoying a truly global fanbase.

Founded in 1988, Dorna Sports became an organizer of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix (MotoGP™) in 1991 and has been the exclusive commercial and television rights holder ever since. Based in Madrid, Spain, with premises in Barcelona and a subsidiary in Rome, the company is a leader in sports management, marketing, and media, and has seen continued growth over the years; expanding its focus from solely MotoGP™ to include other leading motorcycle racing championships across the globe.

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network is a digital technology company. Our platforms are visited every month by approximately 62 million dedicated users to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, supercar shopping, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience. We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience, clients, and partners.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world’s media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

