Digital transformation leader becomes new Motorsport Network COO

shares
comments
Digital transformation leader becomes new Motorsport Network COO
Feb 18, 2020, 4:00 PM

London, United Kingdom - February 18, 2020: Motorsport Network, the fast-growing digital platform that sits at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries, is delighted to announce that Mehul Kapadia has joined as Chief Operating Officer.

Mehul played a pivotal role, over the last eight years, in shaping digital transformation for Formula 1 and MotoGP, as SVP, Global Head of Marketing at Tata Communications, part of the $110 billion Tata Group. Mehul served at the company for 19 years.

He was handed the brief in 2012 of managing Tata’s Global Partner relationship with F1 for connectivity services and grew it into a multi-million dollar business, adding the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 and Williams F1 teams and multiple TV broadcasters, including SKY Sports F1 and Ziggo. As well as impressive revenue streams, it also drove significant brand elevation for Tata Communications globally.

Under Mehul’s leadership, Tata Communications was a game-changing protagonist in F1 and Moto GP, enabling the digital transformation of both series and promoting sustainable practices like remote production, Live OTT amongst others, delivering both operational productivity and innovation for the rights holders to enhance fan engagement.

Mehul’s proven record of leadership in operational and strategic roles across technology, media, product management, sales and marketing makes him the ideal person to drive the growth agenda that has seen Motorsport Network build on a huge global audience  to develop a customer ecosystem model that now offers products and services to customers, across events, experiences, games and esports.

Motorsport Network’s business has four pillars: Racing, Automotive, Tickets and Esports & Gaming, with 700 employees worldwide. Mehul will help to integrate and unleash the network effect of the business. He will be based in the company’s London office.

Mehul Kapadia said: “I am very excited to join this dynamic and passionate team at Motorsport Network. I’ve observed them at close quarters these last five years through their rapid international growth and it’s clear that their ability to unleash the power of the network in delivering comprehensive information and entertainment experiences for fans, while at the same time helping brands drive their growth by leveraging the exciting world of automotive and motorsport, makes Motorsport Network an unbeatable global proposition. I look forward to working closely with the team to build a scalable and profitable business.”

James Allen, Motorsport Network President said: “I’ve known Mehul since Tata Communications first entered F1 in 2012; it was clear then that this was a deal that would change F1 forever. And so it has proved. As Motorsport Network moves into its next growth phase it is exciting to have someone of Mehul’s calibre running our global operations; a proven winner who really understands our business. It is great for our customers and sends a powerful signal of our intent to the industry.”

