Correction: Guy Edwards

1h ago
We are relieved to report that former F1 driver Guy Edwards is alive, contrary to reports overnight that he had passed away at his home in Ireland.
Multiple sources reported that Edwards had died, but after posting our tribute to him this morning, a former colleague of Guy’s was able to track him down to his cottage in Ireland, speak to him personally, and confirm that he is very much still with us.
We thus apologise to Guy, his family and many friends in the business for repeating the erroneous story, and we hope that he remains safe and well for many years to come.
