Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
WU in
11 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Qualifying in
02 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Race in
10 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Special feature

Promoted: Connecting your Casio EDIFICE watch to your smartphone

shares
comments
Promoted: Connecting your Casio EDIFICE watch to your smartphone
Oct 5, 2019, 2:02 PM

Casio EDIFICE, a partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team, allows you to connect to your smartphone with their thinnest watch yet.

Link your EQB1000 chronograph to your smartphone via Bluetooth and using the EDIFICE Connected app, allowing easy operation of various watch functions.

Once synced, you can transfer stopwatch data to your mobile device as you keep track of your favorite driver on the track. Times are accurate down to 1/1000 of a second and can be displayed in a chart for a closer look at the lap times. The last lap indicator and the fastest time display features are also supported.

Through the easy-to-use app you can access World Time for 300 cities across the globe. You can also set alarms through the EDIFICE Connected app and of course, Phone Finder. 

The EQB1000 is selling for $300. To learn more about the watch, CLICK HERE.

Read Also:

 

Next article
Promoted: Giorgio Piola’s new G5 Delta pre-sale now available

Previous article

Promoted: Giorgio Piola’s new G5 Delta pre-sale now available
Load comments

About this article

Series General

Trending

1
Formula 1

Teams at odds over post-2024 F1 engine formula

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 teams ‘pushed and pulled all over’ by 2021 rule talks

3
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo bags pole despite crash

4
Formula 1

F1 2020 calendar and test schedule confirmed

5
MotoGP

Marquez knew about "big chance" of a crash in qualifying

1h

Latest videos

Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2016-2018 with 2019 Preview 00:35
General

Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2016-2018 with 2019 Preview

G5 Delta Pre-sale 03:17
General

G5 Delta Pre-sale

FIA Database presentation 01:01
General

FIA Database presentation

Motorsport's stars turn out for Heroes movie premiere 17:37
General

Motorsport's stars turn out for Heroes movie premiere

Touring Superleggera “Sciàdipersia” production site 06:31
General

Touring Superleggera “Sciàdipersia” production site

Latest news

Motorsport Live offers help for affected Thomas Cook customers
Misc

Motorsport Live offers help for affected Thomas Cook customers

Promoted: Win a VIP trip with Scuderia Toro Rosso at Abu Dhabi
Misc

Promoted: Win a VIP trip with Scuderia Toro Rosso at Abu Dhabi

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists revealed
Misc

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists revealed

Australian squad for Motorsport Games unveiled
Misc

Australian squad for Motorsport Games unveiled

FIA database now in the hands of the fans
Misc

FIA database now in the hands of the fans

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.