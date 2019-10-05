Promoted: Connecting your Casio EDIFICE watch to your smartphone

Link your EQB1000 chronograph to your smartphone via Bluetooth and using the EDIFICE Connected app, allowing easy operation of various watch functions.

Once synced, you can transfer stopwatch data to your mobile device as you keep track of your favorite driver on the track. Times are accurate down to 1/1000 of a second and can be displayed in a chart for a closer look at the lap times. The last lap indicator and the fastest time display features are also supported.

Through the easy-to-use app you can access World Time for 300 cities across the globe. You can also set alarms through the EDIFICE Connected app and of course, Phone Finder.