Circuit boss killed in Perth crash

Stachewicz was involved in a two-car crash in the Perth suburb of Churchlands at around 10pm on Friday.

The 58-year-old died on the scene while his daughter and the two people who were in the other car were taking to Royal Perth Hospital with serious injuries.

Stachewicz spent the past five years as the GM of the WASCC, which oversees circuit racing in Western Australia and operates the Wanneroo Raceway circuit.

"It's tragic news," WASCC president Russell Sewell told the Sunday Times newspaper. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. He leaves behind a wife and three kids."

SportWest also paid tribute to Stachewicz in a statement: "On behalf of all the entire sporting community, SportWest is sadden to learn of the passing of Mr Andrew Stachewicz, general manager of the WA Sporting Car Club. Our thoughts are with the entire club, his family and friends at this time."