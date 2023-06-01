Subscribe
Cavallino 24 Hours of Le Mans Special Edition

Cavallino celebrates the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a special edition with exclusive insights to satisfy every Ferrari enthusiast’s curiosity.

Cavallino celebrates the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a special edition with exclusive insights to satisfy every Ferrari enthusiast's curiosity.

A special issue dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with a record of 144 pages, four exceptional cars, and exclusive interviews with Antonello Coletta, Head of Corse Clienti at Ferrari, and Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.

Cavallino #255 is an official Le Mans product! Don't miss it!

Major Features:

  • Interview with Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari GT racing and one of the forces behind Ferrari’s return to Sport races with the 499 P Hypercar.
  • 1951 Ferrari 340 AM Barchetta Touring s/n 0116 A/004 A. A Le Mans veteran with two entries in the legendary French marathon, in 1951 and 1952, and modified in period by the company according to the very detailed requests made by its then owner, Mr. Pierre-Louis Dreyfus.
  • 1961 Ferrari 250 Berlinetta Competizione “SWB” s/n 2689 GT. Sold new to French racers Pierre Noblet and Jean Guichet, it finished 1st in the GT class and 3rd overall at the 1961 24 Hours of LeMans.
  • 1971 512 M s/n 1020. This specimen of one of the most iconic Ferraris ever manufactured is also the very car that achieved the best result ever recorded by this model at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The year was 1971, and s/n 1020, driven by Sam Posey and Tony Adamowicz, finished 3rd OA.
  • 2002 Ferrari 550 GTO Prodrive s/n 113136. It is the 550 Prodrive that has raced the most in the French marathon, with five entries.
  • The Le Mans Ferraris. All the Ferraris, identified by chassis number, that have raced at Le Mans, from 1948 to 2022.
  • Interview with Pierre Fillon, president of ACO, l’Automobile Club de l’Ouest.
  • Interview with Fabrice Bourigaud, president of the Le Mans Museum, home to the most incredible racing collection in the world, spanning a period of 100 years.
  • GT racing: full report of the last two months, including the racing debut of the 499 P Hypercar at Sebring
  • F1: coverage of the last three Grand Prix

And, as always, Cavallino brings you the voice of several editorialists, discussing a variety of topics, and market specialists analyzing the value of different Ferrari cars.

 

You can buy copies directly from us for $25.00 HERE, including shipping in the USA. Overseas shipping will apply.

