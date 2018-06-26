Casio Edifice and the cutting edge technology behind the brand

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of auto racing. The history, technology, prestige and talent of both the mechanics and drivers combine for one of the most fascinating forms of motorsport on Earth.

But that cutting edge technology is not exclusive to the machinery. The many brands that back the ten teams on the F1 grid are at the forefront of the latest technological innovations and Casio's Edifice luxury watches are no exception.

Their logo can be seen on the nose of the Scuderia Toro Rosso, where it has been represented for the past three years. The watches, much like the race cars piloted by Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly, are always evolving.

For example, the EQS800 solar chronograph has enhanced charging technology that can store plenty of energy to drive the watch via the solar panel under the inset dials. This enabled the use of a carbon fiber face and dial, the same lightweight material utilized to construct modern day Formula 1 cars.

The watch is water resistant up to 100 meters (330 feet), completely solar powered and along with timekeeping, it has a built-in stopwatch — fitting for the sponsor of a race team.

Among their many products, Casio also produces the EQB900, which was designed with the input of professional race car drivers for added smartphone link capability and installation of functionality to manage individual race laps times. Finished with a racing design and retrograde hand that moves in the forward and backward direction like a tachometer.