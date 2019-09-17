Top events
Promoted: What sets this Casio EDIFICE watch apart from the rest
Sep 17, 2019, 12:07 AM

Casio EDIFICE, a partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team, introduces their thinnest chronograph yet with the EQB1000 series.

CASIO Edifice engineers have gone above and beyond with the EQB1000 series achieving the thinnest design yet.

With a case just 8.9 mm thick, no other watch in the series can match it. This super slim design was reached despite the multi-hand display and the inclusion of high-spec functionality such as Bluetooth® and Tough Solar technology.

The reductions in thickness have been accomplished by incorporating high-density, one-sided mounting technology and further reductions in the thickness of the module parts.

Casio Edifice EQB1000D-1A

Casio Edifice EQB1000D-1A

Photo by: CASIO

In order to achieve this level of reductions in thickness, new mounting technologies and improvements in construction including remarkable small parts were pursued. Compared to the previous model, the overall thickness has been reduced by a shocking 30% (a total reduction of 5.2 mm).

The EQB1000 is selling for $300. To learn more about the watch, CLICK HERE.

