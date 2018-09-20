Sign in
Special feature

The motorsports-inspired timepiece that comes in three models

The motorsports-inspired timepiece that comes in three models
Sep 20, 2018

Casio Edifice, a partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team, is at the forefront of cutting edge technology for sophisticated watches.

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
Edifice Casio watch rendering
Toro Rosso Edifice Casio detail
EQS800 watch

Casio has been an official partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team since 2016 and the EQS800 showcases innovation derived from a world-class race team. As touched on in this closer look at the EQS800 series of watches, the timepiece and its many features are inspired by motorsports. In fact, the carbon fiber utilized emulates the design of a Formula 1 car.

And for those of varying tastes, the completely solar-powered EQS800 series is also available in three different models to cater to whatever it is you're looking for in a timepiece.

EQS800CDB-1AV - Comes with a stainless steel band and black IP bezel.

EQS800CBD-1BV - Comes with a stainless steel band, but with a brighter blue IP bezel.

EQS800CPB-1AV - Comes with a black resin band and black IP bezel and case, making it the darkest of the three. 

The watch is available worldwide for a MSRP of $170 at select jewelry and watch retailers, as well as ShopCasio. For additional information on Casio's Edifice collection of timepieces, please visit https://edifice.casio.com/. 

The motorsports-inspired timepiece that comes in three models
General

The motorsports-inspired timepiece that comes in three models

