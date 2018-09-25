Casio Edifice: How your smartphone and watch interact

The EQB900 chronograph is bluetooth-controlled with an Accurate Time System, which corrects the displayed Home Time and World Time automatically via smartphone four times per day. You can also reset the watch manually with just a push of a button when crossing between time zones and it is perfect for someone who is always on the move.

Now, linking the watch to your smartphone provides access to the correct time, not only in the current location but over 300 cities around the world. The ways your smartphone and chronograph can interact don't stop there though, including setting alarms, a target time indicator, the transferring of stopwatch data. This all enhances operability to an unprecedented level.

Additionally, performing a button operation on the watch causes your phone to sound a tone, even if it is in silent mode. This means you can quickly locate your phone even if it is in your bag, or anywhere else nearby.

Linkage with a smartphone app has led to development of stopwatch functions that are useful for managing and employing race data. These functions were developed based on suggestions from pro racing teams, but spectators will also find them very useful and helpful.