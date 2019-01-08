Casio EDIFICE ECB800: Giving new insight to race fans

Casio EDIFICE have worked to create a high-performance sports chronograph that can be utilized by competitors and fans alike. The ECB800 is one of those very timepieces that was inspired by motorsports, packed with styling and functionality made for fans of auto racing.

The watch offers extensive lap time features to allow a more immersive experience at the track. Among said features is Target Time Display, a graphic indicator that efficiently shows the difference between measured time and present target time. You'll know instantly whether the latest lap time was below or above the target time.

Average Speed Calculator allows the user to calculate average speeds and in fact, will display virtual speeds based on the lap distances at most of the world's major circuits.

Lastly, the Stopwatch Data Transfer. The watch also includes a 1/1000-second stopwatch with full-dot STN display. Additionally, the recorded lap data can be transferred from the watch to your smartphone through the EDIFICE Connected app for long-term storage and later analysis.

The chronograph's memory also holds up to 200 record lap times!