Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
General / Special feature

Casio EDIFICE ECB800: Giving new insight to race fans

shares
Casio EDIFICE ECB800: Giving new insight to race fans
Jan 8, 2019, 7:16 PM

Casio EDIFICE, a partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team, is at the forefront of cutting edge technology for sophisticated watches.

Casio ECB800
Toro Rosso Edifice Casio detail
Casio ECB800

Casio EDIFICE have worked to create a high-performance sports chronograph that can be utilized by competitors and fans alike. The ECB800 is one of those very timepieces that was inspired by motorsports, packed with styling and functionality made for fans of auto racing.

The watch offers extensive lap time features to allow a more immersive experience at the track. Among said features is Target Time Display, a graphic indicator that efficiently shows the difference between measured time and present target time. You'll know instantly whether the latest lap time was below or above the target time.

Average Speed Calculator allows the user to calculate average speeds and in fact, will display virtual speeds based on the lap distances at most of the world's major circuits.

Lastly, the Stopwatch Data Transfer. The watch also includes a 1/1000-second stopwatch with full-dot STN display. Additionally, the recorded lap data can be transferred from the watch to your smartphone through the EDIFICE Connected app for long-term storage and later analysis. 

The chronograph's memory also holds up to 200 record lap times!

Next article
NBC Sports to show more than 700 hours of motorsport in 2019

Previous article

NBC Sports to show more than 700 hours of motorsport in 2019

Next article

Motorsport Live to get fans closer to the action

Motorsport Live to get fans closer to the action

About this article

Series General

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Latest videos
Motorious Launch at ASI 19 06:50
General

Motorious Launch at ASI 19

Jan 13, 2019
Live: Day 4 - Autosport International Show 2019 08:00:00
General

Live: Day 4 - Autosport International Show 2019

Jan 13, 2019

News in depth
Gasly to make Race of Champions debut
General

Gasly to make Race of Champions debut

Loeb to contest Andros Trophy finale in Paris
General

Loeb to contest Andros Trophy finale in Paris

Casio EDIFICE: Key features of the ECB800 series of watches
General

Casio EDIFICE: Key features of the ECB800 series of watches

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.