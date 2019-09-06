Top events
Previous
General / Special feature

Promoted: Casio EDIFICE offers the perfect watch for the traveling race fan

shares
comments
Promoted: Casio EDIFICE offers the perfect watch for the traveling race fan
Sep 6, 2019, 3:42 PM

Casio EDIFICE, a partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team, is at the forefront of cutting edge technology for sophisticated watches.

Its latest addition, the EQB1000, was made specifically with the traveling race fan in mind.

The EQB1000 is the thinnest watch in the EDIFICE series. The solar-powered watch offers automatic time adjustment as you cross time zones to get to the next Grand Prix, by syncing to a smartphone via Bluetooth® to access over 300 cities World Time in the EDIFICE Connected app.

Additionally, the Dual Dial World Time feature allows the user to simultaneously display their home time on the main dial and the time for a second city around the world on a small inset dial. The displayed times can be switched with the push of a button.

The EQB1000 is selling for $300. To learn more about the watch, CLICK HERE.

