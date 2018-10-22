Casio Edifice: The watch inspired by Honda's 1968 RA301

Casio Edifice's new EQS-800HR is a high-performance metal chronograph, designed with Honda Racing’s red and white colors in mind. But the connection between the two goes far deeper than that. The collaboration between Honda Racing and Edifice, both of which have origins in Japan, was born from their common pursuit of high-tech capabilities.

The limited edition EQS-800HR is a solar-powered watch that boasts a dial made from carbon fiber, a material indispensable in motorsports. As stated before, the overall watch design adopts the red and white image colors of Honda Racing, highlighted by a white leather band with red lining. The dial even features the Honda Racing logo, and the strap keeper and back plate are engraved with the Honda logo.

The premium watch comes in special packaging that includes a card commemorating the 1968 Honda F1 RA301 race car. The famous car made its debut in the 1968 Spanish Grand Prix and competed in eleven GPs, scoring two podiums with former World Champion John Surtees at the wheel.