Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
General / Special feature

A closer look at Casio's EQS800 series of watches

shares
comments
A closer look at Casio's EQS800 series of watches
Jul 13, 2018, 9:47 PM

Casio Edifice, a partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team, is at the forefront of cutting edge technology for luxury watches.

Edifice Casio watch rendering
Toro Rosso Edifice Casio detail
EQS800 watch
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, runs over a kerb

Among their many products available is the EQS800 series of watches. The watch, available in three different designs, is completely solar powered and features several capabilities unrivaled by the majority of brands.

Once at full charge, it can continue operating for up to five months, and thanks to its carbon fiber face and dial, the watch weighs in at just 170g.

Along with being resistant to water up to 100 meters, it includes a one-second stopwatch that can showcase elapsed time/split times, a battery level indicator, date display and of course regular timekeeping. 

Additionally, the watch features the traditional analog timekeeping with three hands (hour, minute, second) and three dials.

For more details, visit their official website HERE.

 

Next General article
UK design firm awarded new Bathurst circuit tender

Previous article

UK design firm awarded new Bathurst circuit tender

Next article

The indie precursor to F1's talent development craze

The indie precursor to F1's talent development craze

About this article

Series General
Article type Special feature

Red zone: trending stories

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day Hungaroring testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day

7h ago
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing Article
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams Article
Formula 1

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams

Latest videos
Peter Windsor's Megadrives - Motorsport Show EP15 05:00
General

Peter Windsor's Megadrives - Motorsport Show EP15

Megadrives with Peter Windsor 03:05
General

Megadrives with Peter Windsor

News in depth
Australian governing body creates new women's commission
General

Australian governing body creates new women's commission

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo
General

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo

UK design firm awarded new Bathurst circuit tender
General

UK design firm awarded new Bathurst circuit tender

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.