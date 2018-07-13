A closer look at Casio's EQS800 series of watches

Among their many products available is the EQS800 series of watches. The watch, available in three different designs, is completely solar powered and features several capabilities unrivaled by the majority of brands.

Once at full charge, it can continue operating for up to five months, and thanks to its carbon fiber face and dial, the watch weighs in at just 170g.

Along with being resistant to water up to 100 meters, it includes a one-second stopwatch that can showcase elapsed time/split times, a battery level indicator, date display and of course regular timekeeping.

Additionally, the watch features the traditional analog timekeeping with three hands (hour, minute, second) and three dials.

