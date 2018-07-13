Global
A closer like at Casio's EQS800 series of watches

Edifice Casio watch rendering
Toro Rosso Edifice Casio detail
EQS800 watch
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR13, runs over a kerb
13/07/2018 09:47

Casio Edifice, a partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team, is at the forefront of cutting edge technology for luxury watches.

Among their many products available is the EQS800 series of watches. The watch, available in three different designs, is completely solar powered and features several capabilities unrivaled by the majority of brands.

Once at full charge, it can continue operating for up to five months, and thanks to its carbon fiber face and dial, the watch weighs in at just 170g.

Along with being resistant to water up to 100 meters, it includes a one-second stopwatch that can showcase elapsed time/split times, a battery level indicator, date display and of course regular timekeeping. 

Additionally, the watch features the traditional analog timekeeping with three hands (hour, minute, second) and three dials.

For more details, visit their official website HERE.

 

