Casio EDIFICE: Key features of the ECB800 series of watches

This chronograph inspired by motorsports comes with numerous functions we've covered in previous stories, but what about the design itself?

Cutting-edge design techniques were used to create this high-tech timepiece and a manufacturing process imbued with human sensibilities. With a style and functionality crafted with the spirit of motorsports in mind, it's the perfect chronograph for the modern day race fan.

The ECB-800DB-1A boasts a black ion plated bezel around a red inner theme and a stainless steel band. But beyond the design, it possesses Tough Solar Power, making it one of the most efficient solar-powered watches available with the ability to utilize weak light sources and turn it into power.

It includes a full-dot STN LCD and super illuminator LED lights, making it easy to read and use in darker environments.

Want to track your favorite driver's lap times? Along with a target time indicator and an average speed calculator, the chronograph can record up to 200 lap times in its memory.

More on these features HERE.