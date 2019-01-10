Casio EDIFICE: Key features of the ECB800 series of watches
Casio EDIFICE, a partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team, is at the forefront of cutting edge technology for sophisticated watches.
This chronograph inspired by motorsports comes with numerous functions we've covered in previous stories, but what about the design itself?
Cutting-edge design techniques were used to create this high-tech timepiece and a manufacturing process imbued with human sensibilities. With a style and functionality crafted with the spirit of motorsports in mind, it's the perfect chronograph for the modern day race fan.
The ECB-800DB-1A boasts a black ion plated bezel around a red inner theme and a stainless steel band. But beyond the design, it possesses Tough Solar Power, making it one of the most efficient solar-powered watches available with the ability to utilize weak light sources and turn it into power.
It includes a full-dot STN LCD and super illuminator LED lights, making it easy to read and use in darker environments.
Want to track your favorite driver's lap times? Along with a target time indicator and an average speed calculator, the chronograph can record up to 200 lap times in its memory.
More on these features HERE.
