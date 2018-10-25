Casio Edifice: A closer look at the Honda Racing chronograph

In our previous story, you were introduced to the EQS-800HR, a watch by Casio Edifice inspired by the 1968 Honda F1 RA301 race car.

Now, take a closer look at this limited edition chronograph. The watch is part of the EQS-800 series and so it is completely solar-powered. It is water resistant to up to 100 meters, includes three sub-dials (stopwatch minutes, stopwatch seconds, 24-hour) in additional to traditional analog timekeeping. The stopwatch can measure elapsed time, split time and even first-second place times.

Once at full charge, it can continue operating for up to five months and includes a batter level indicator. The case itself is 50.0×47.5×12.7mm and made lighter by its carbon fiber design, the watch weighs just 103g.

