Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
General / Special feature

Casio Edifice: A closer look at the Honda Racing chronograph

shares
comments
Casio Edifice: A closer look at the Honda Racing chronograph
Oct 25, 2018, 4:41 AM

Casio Edifice, a partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team, is at the forefront of cutting edge technology for sophisticated watches.

EQS-800HR Honda chronograph
EQS-800HR Honda chronograph

In our previous story, you were introduced to the EQS-800HR, a watch by Casio Edifice inspired by the 1968 Honda F1 RA301 race car. 

Now, take a closer look at this limited edition chronograph. The watch is part of the EQS-800 series and so it is completely solar-powered. It is water resistant to up to 100 meters, includes three sub-dials (stopwatch minutes, stopwatch seconds, 24-hour) in additional to traditional analog timekeeping. The stopwatch can measure elapsed time, split time and even first-second place times.

Once at full charge, it can continue operating for up to five months and includes a batter level indicator. The case itself is 50.0×47.5×12.7mm and made lighter by its carbon fiber design, the watch weighs just 103g.

To learn more about the watch, pricing and where you can purchase yours, CLICK HERE.

 
 

 

 

Next General article
Mexico F1 venue to host 2019 Race of Champions

Previous article

Mexico F1 venue to host 2019 Race of Champions

Next article

Promoted: Raikkonen opens Shell House Mexico

Promoted: Raikkonen opens Shell House Mexico
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Article type Special feature

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari first to run ground-breaking 1400-hole brake disc
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari first to run ground-breaking 1400-hole brake disc

10h ago
Verstappen admits he was overdriving early in 2018 Article
Formula 1

Verstappen admits he was overdriving early in 2018

Horner credits Renault engine for Mexican GP win Article
Formula 1

Horner credits Renault engine for Mexican GP win

Latest videos
ROC Mexico - 19/20 January 2019 - Official Trailer 01:04
General

ROC Mexico - 19/20 January 2019 - Official Trailer

Oct 23, 2018
Motorsport Leaders Business Forum 01:36
General

Motorsport Leaders Business Forum

Sep 29, 2018

News in depth
IndyCar model murder: police release POI video
General

IndyCar model murder: police release POI video

Crunches and Cocktails: Day Three at Shell House
General

Crunches and Cocktails: Day Three at Shell House

Drive Mexico City Like a Pro: Tips from Ferrari’s Marc Gene
General

Drive Mexico City Like a Pro: Tips from Ferrari’s Marc Gene

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.