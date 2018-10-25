Casio Edifice: A closer look at the Honda Racing chronograph
Casio Edifice, a partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team, is at the forefront of cutting edge technology for sophisticated watches.
In our previous story, you were introduced to the EQS-800HR, a watch by Casio Edifice inspired by the 1968 Honda F1 RA301 race car.
Now, take a closer look at this limited edition chronograph. The watch is part of the EQS-800 series and so it is completely solar-powered. It is water resistant to up to 100 meters, includes three sub-dials (stopwatch minutes, stopwatch seconds, 24-hour) in additional to traditional analog timekeeping. The stopwatch can measure elapsed time, split time and even first-second place times.
Once at full charge, it can continue operating for up to five months and includes a batter level indicator. The case itself is 50.0×47.5×12.7mm and made lighter by its carbon fiber design, the watch weighs just 103g.
To learn more about the watch, pricing and where you can purchase yours, CLICK HERE.
Previous article
Mexico F1 venue to host 2019 Race of Champions
Next article
Promoted: Raikkonen opens Shell House Mexico
About this article
|Series
|General
|Article type
|Special feature