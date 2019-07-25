Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
General / Breaking news

Cars revealed for Olympics-style Motorsport Games

shares
comments
Cars revealed for Olympics-style Motorsport Games
By:
Jul 25, 2019, 3:49 PM

A fleet of Formula 4 hybrids and a grid of TCR cars provided by category founder Marcello Lotti will be on the bill of the inaugural Motorsport Games in November.

The new F4 single-seater built by the KCMG organisation, LMP2 class winner at the 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours, and the link-up with Lotti's organisation were among a package of announcements made by event promoter Stephane Ratel today. 

They will join Ratel's existing GT Nations Cup event on the bill of the games set for Vallelunga on November 1-3, along with drifting and esports competitions. 

KCMG won the tender to supply the chassis for the F4 racer and has produced a new car powered by the same Abarth engine used in the Italian and German series. 

The KC MG-01 has been designed by the Ycom engineering house in Italy and the carbon components built by KCMG's carbon-fibre business.

It incorporates an 12kW or 16bhp energy-retrieval system with a super-capacitor produced by Magnetti Marelli and, in a first for an F4 car, a cockpit halo. 

The cars will be centrally run by the British Hitech squad, which is also responsible for the fleet of W Series Tatuus-Alfa Romeos. 

KCMG boss Paul Ip said: "KCMG started as a race team, then added a carbon business and has now fulfilled my dream of mine by becoming a constructor.

"The project has been quite tough: we've had seven months to do a brand new car to the latest safety regulations."

Ratel explained that renewing his relationship with Lotti made sense for the touring car segment of the Motorsport Games that he conceived jointly with the FIA. 

His FIA GT Championship and Lotti's European and then World Touring Car Championship shared a bill on the Super Racing Weekend package in the early 2000s.

National sporting authorities will be asked to supply teams for the games. 

The GT3 event, which is open to silver and bronze-rated drivers only, and the TCR race will be limited to 24 cars, while there will be 20 spaces on the grid for the F4 event. 

Drivers representing a country must hold a passport and a race licence issued in their home nation. 

The Motorsport Games will also incorporate a slalom event for electric karts in which national teams made up of one male and one female aged between 14 and 16 will compete.

Slider
List

Motorsport Games touring car

Motorsport Games touring car
1/8

Photo by: Dirk Bogaerts / SRO Motorsports Group

Motorsport Games GT car

Motorsport Games GT car
2/8

Photo by: Dirk Bogaerts / SRO Motorsports Group

Motorsport Games GT car

Motorsport Games GT car
3/8

Photo by: Dirk Bogaerts / SRO Motorsports Group

Motorsport Games simulator

Motorsport Games simulator
4/8

Photo by: Dirk Bogaerts / SRO Motorsports Group

Motorsport Games Formula 4 KC MG-01

Motorsport Games Formula 4 KC MG-01
5/8

Photo by: Dirk Bogaerts / SRO Motorsports Group

Motorsport Games Formula 4 KC MG-01

Motorsport Games Formula 4 KC MG-01
6/8

Photo by: Dirk Bogaerts / SRO Motorsports Group

Motorsport Games Formula 4 KC MG-01

Motorsport Games Formula 4 KC MG-01
7/8

Photo by: Dirk Bogaerts / SRO Motorsports Group

Motorsport Games atmosphere

Motorsport Games atmosphere
8/8

Photo by: Dirk Bogaerts / SRO Motorsports Group

Next article
TCR Australia promoter takes over Touring Car Masters

Previous article

TCR Australia promoter takes over Touring Car Masters

Next article

Investigation underway after fatal Kirkistown crash

Investigation underway after fatal Kirkistown crash
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Motorsport's stars turn out for Heroes movie premiere 17:37
General

Motorsport's stars turn out for Heroes movie premiere

Touring Superleggera “Sciàdipersia” production site 06:31
General

Touring Superleggera “Sciàdipersia” production site

Touring Superleggera “Sciàdipersia” launch in Geneva 01:06
General

Touring Superleggera “Sciàdipersia” launch in Geneva

Full Lap: Volkswagen ID.R record lap on the Nordschleife 09:22
General

Full Lap: Volkswagen ID.R record lap on the Nordschleife

Volkswagen ID R goes for the electric record on the Nordschleife 01:02
General

Volkswagen ID R goes for the electric record on the Nordschleife

Latest news

TCR Australia promoter closing in on TA2 deal
Misc

TCR Australia promoter closing in on TA2 deal

Artwork of second Bathurst circuit emerges
Misc

Artwork of second Bathurst circuit emerges

Motorsport Games plans major expansion for 2020
Misc

Motorsport Games plans major expansion for 2020

Investigation underway after fatal Kirkistown crash
Misc

Investigation underway after fatal Kirkistown crash

Cars revealed for Olympics-style Motorsport Games
Misc

Cars revealed for Olympics-style Motorsport Games

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.