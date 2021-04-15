Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network
General / Motorsport.com announcements / Motorsport.com news

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Bennetts BSB Championship has become the latest race series to launch a dedicated channel on OTT platform Motorsport.tv.

London, 15 April 2021: Ahead of the start of its 2021 season, the Bennetts British Superbike Championship has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport Network’s OTT platform Motorsport.tv.

The channel will bring fans behind-the-scenes of the bike series, delivering insights from the paddock and highlights from every round of the championship. Rider interviews and updates from the world of British Superbikes will also be available, making the new channel the place to be for any fan of two-wheel motorsport.

 

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Benefitting from the additional exposure the championship will get from the Motorsport.tv channel and the forthcoming rolling news service Motorsport.tv Live, the Bennetts BSB Championship will take advantage of the 56-million strong global audience Motorsport Network reaches monthly and is able to place their content in front of fans old and new. This will help the Bennetts BSB Championship stay relevant and appealing in this new evolving digital age of motorsport.

This is the latest partner channel to be launched by Motorsport Network since the creation of the partner channel program last year and the first to cater for motorcycle enthusiasts. The Bennetts BSB Championship will join the FIA World Rally Championship, NASCAR, British Touring Car Championship, Race of Champions, Mercedes, Porsche, Lamborghini, Audi, Jaguar, and W Series on the program, creating a destination for motorsport enthusiasts on Motorsport.tv.

The world’s first live motorsport and automotive rolling news channel, Motorsport.tv Live is set to be launched this year, delivering breaking news as it happens from around the globe. Motorsport.tv Live will be hosted from studios in London and Miami.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
1/8

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
2/8

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
3/8

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
4/8

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
5/8

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
6/8

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
7/8

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
8/8

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Motorsport Network in this way to bring more racing fans to the Bennetts BSB Championship. Reaching our audience in this new way will boast the action-packed nature of the sport and get new fans excited for the upcoming 2021 season. I look forward to seeing the channel evolve and grow to welcome fans old and new.”

James Allen, Motorsport Network’s President said: “Our partner channel program on Motorsport.tv is creating a destination for fans of all kinds of motorsport and we’re thrilled to add the world’s leading domestic motorcycle championship. The Bennetts British Superbike Championship will have its own dedicated channel and we look forward to bringing a whole new audience to its exciting world of racing. There will be added value later this year when we roll out our innovative Motorsport.tv Live rolling news service where we can bring fans the latest news on what’s happening in our sport and make them feel like insiders. Adding more racing series to the channel program is great for our online fanbase and great for the series we are bringing to the digital audience.”

 

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

For more information, please contact:

Ravi Pankhania, Motorsport Network - Ravi.Pankhania@motorsport.com

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our inhouse technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

 

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

shares
comments
Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network

Previous article

Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Event Motorsport.com announcements
Sub-event Special event

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021

3h
2
Formula 1

The secret of Imola’s lucky F1 paddock cat

4h
3
Formula 1

Alonso delays biography to tell the "truth" after retirement

3h
4
Formula 1

How Red Bull plans to take AI in F1 to the next level

5h
5
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

22h
Latest news
Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

30m
Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network
Misc

Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network

Apr 13, 2021
FIA hints at announcement about hydrogen in motorsport
Misc

FIA hints at announcement about hydrogen in motorsport

Apr 12, 2021
Motorsport Network expands with InsideEVs in Germany
Misc

Motorsport Network expands with InsideEVs in Germany

Apr 9, 2021
Autodromo Nazionale Monza goes live with Motorsport.tv
Misc

Autodromo Nazionale Monza goes live with Motorsport.tv

Apr 8, 2021
Latest videos
Gérard Neveu joins Motorsport Games as Motorsports Advisor 02:06
General
Apr 6, 2021

Gérard Neveu joins Motorsport Games as Motorsports Advisor

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e 01:46
General
Mar 9, 2021

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend 01:35
General
Feb 11, 2021

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer 00:35
General
Feb 2, 2021

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record Prime

The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record

Volkswagen's I.D. R smashed the Pikes Peak record and now its attention has been turned to Nurburgring Nordschleife. The ultimate benchmark there may appear far out of reach, but technical changes to the car have made a new electric record possible

General
May 3, 2019
The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance Prime

The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance

Today, the HANS device is commonplace in motorsport, but it wasn't initially greeted with open arms. This is the story of a major safety breakthrough and the man whose invention has saved countless lives.

General
Feb 10, 2019
Motorsport's greatest imposters Prime

Motorsport's greatest imposters

There are many tightly enforced rules in motorsport – some complex, some simple, but there have been a few extraordinary instances of teams and drivers bending the rules and getting away with it

General
Dec 26, 2018

Trending Today

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021

The secret of Imola’s lucky F1 paddock cat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The secret of Imola’s lucky F1 paddock cat

Alonso delays biography to tell the "truth" after retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso delays biography to tell the "truth" after retirement

How Red Bull plans to take AI in F1 to the next level
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Red Bull plans to take AI in F1 to the next level

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Toronto contingency plan “most likely” a double-header event
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Toronto contingency plan “most likely” a double-header event

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

BTCC legend Matt Neal tests electric rallycross Supercar
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC legend Matt Neal tests electric rallycross Supercar

Latest news

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network

FIA hints at announcement about hydrogen in motorsport
Misc General / Breaking news

FIA hints at announcement about hydrogen in motorsport

Motorsport Network expands with InsideEVs in Germany
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network expands with InsideEVs in Germany

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.