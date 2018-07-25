Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
General / Breaking news

Australian governing body creates new women's commission

shares
comments
Australian governing body creates new women's commission
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 25, 2018, 4:53 AM

The Confederation of Australian Motor Sport has confirmed that it will form a new commission that will focus on women's participation in motor racing.

Simona de Silvestro, Nissan Motorsport Nissan
Simona de Silvestro, Nissan Motorsport Nissan
Simona de Silvestro, Nissan Motorsport Nissan
Molly Taylor, Bill Hayes, Subaru WRX STI, Subaru do Motorsport team
Molly Taylor, Bill Hayes, Subaru WRX STI, Subaru do Motorsport team
Molly Taylor, Subaru do Motorsport team

The new commission will replace the existing Women of Australian Motor Sport initiative at the end of this year, and will be closely aligned to the Australian arm of the Dare To Be Different programme, launched back in March.

"We are excited to announce the creation of this new commission, which will ensure we have a thorough understanding of the areas we need to focus on to increase women’s involvement in motorsport across the board and at all levels, from drivers to officials,” Arocca said.

“CAMS’ newest Director, Margot Foster, has confirmed she will sit on the commission as the Board Portfolio Holder, providing valuable insights she has learned during her time in high profile sports across the country.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Karyn Hamer, WAMS Chair, and the committee members for their fantastic work and initiatives over the past few years.

“WAMS has done a great job of ensuring women were given every chance to be involved in the sport, including hosting programs like the successful female officials exchange programme, which allowed Australian officials to take part in the Singapore Grand Prix and vice versa.

"I am sure many of those involved in WAMS will be keen to play a part in the new Commission.”

The new commission arrives during a time of concentrated interest in female participation in Australian motorsport, underlined by speculation that Simona de Silvestro will replace Craig Lowndes in one of the most coveted Supercars seats next season.

Next General article
Motorsport leaders set for high-level forum

Previous article

Motorsport leaders set for high-level forum

Next article

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo

About this article

Series General
Drivers Simona de Silvestro , Molly Taylor
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Peter Windsor's Megadrives - Motorsport Show EP15 05:00
General

Peter Windsor's Megadrives - Motorsport Show EP15

Megadrives with Peter Windsor 03:05
General

Megadrives with Peter Windsor

News in depth
Australian governing body creates new women's commission
General

Australian governing body creates new women's commission

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo
General

Motorsport Network acquires largest private Ferrari photography archive of Ercole Colombo

UK design firm awarded new Bathurst circuit tender
General

UK design firm awarded new Bathurst circuit tender

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.