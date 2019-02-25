Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

Two more Aussies added to Dare To Be Different programme

shares
comments
Two more Aussies added to Dare To Be Different programme
By:
25m ago

The Australian arm of Susie Wolff's Dare To Be Different programme has added media personality Kate Peck and young driver Emily Duggan as ambassadors.

Peck and Duggan join the eight ambassadors currently working on the programme, the list including Supercars star Simona de Silvestro, rally ace Molly Taylor and Erebus Motorsport owner Betty Klimenko.

Both of the new additions are actively involved in the sport, Peck through her work on Channel 10's free-to-air motorsport coverage, underpinned by Supercars broadcasts and the RPM magazine show.

Duggan, meanwhile, is an up-and-coming driving talent that spent last season competing in the Toyota 86 Racing Series.

“Joining the Dare To Be Different family is an honour,” said Duggan.

“I believe humans can do anything and gender has nothing to do with our capabilities. You can see it as a limiting factor or not a factor at all.

"Coming from a different path into motorsport, I love to encourage girls to chase their dreams regardless of their past, where they come from or who tells them they can’t.”

The Dare To Be Different programme was formally launched in Australia almost a year ago during the season-opening Formula 1 race weekend at Albert Park.

It's heavily supported by the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport, which has also recently established a commission dedicated to female participation that is chaired by Triple Eight equity holder and D2BD ambassador Jess Dane.

The commission met for the first time in Melbourne late last week.

Next article
Fan opinion: 2019 F1 Test 1 review

Previous article

Fan opinion: 2019 F1 Test 1 review
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , General
Drivers Emily Duggan
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

MotoGP set to adopt 'Long Lap Penalty' rule
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP set to adopt 'Long Lap Penalty' rule

8h ago
Tech verdict: Latest F1 2019 tech developments explained Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Latest F1 2019 tech developments explained

Marquez admits Honda trailing MotoGP rivals by a lot Article
MotoGP

Marquez admits Honda trailing MotoGP rivals by a lot

Latest videos
Trailer: DiRT Rally 2.0 00:47
General

Trailer: DiRT Rally 2.0

Feb 20, 2019
DiRT Rally 2.0 - Codemasters CEO: Frank Sagnier interview 01:45
General

DiRT Rally 2.0 - Codemasters CEO: Frank Sagnier interview

Feb 20, 2019

News in depth
Two more Aussies added to Dare To Be Different programme
General

Two more Aussies added to Dare To Be Different programme

Motorsport Stats launches world’s largest free results database
General

Motorsport Stats launches world’s largest free results database

Fan opinion: How will F1's latest rookies fare in 2019?
General

Fan opinion: How will F1's latest rookies fare in 2019?

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.