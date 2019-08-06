Artwork of second Bathurst circuit emerges
An artist's impression of the facilities at a planned second circuit on Mount Panorama has been published by the Bathurst Regional Council.
The council is currently lobbying for funding for the second circuit, with $27.5 million of a total $52 million already locked in through state and federal government backing.
A 200-hectare site behind McPhillamy and Reid parks has already been earmarked for the circuit, while Apex Circuit Design has been commissioned to help bring the 4.5-kilometre layout to life.
The circuit will have FIA and FIM approval, as well as a 1.26-kilometre rallycross track suitable for hosting World RX.
With plans to break ground within the next year, cultural heritage assessments and the preparation of the Environmental Impact Statement are underway.
The BRC will also host five community 'drop-in' consultation sessions regarding the circuit throughout August, the first of which will be at the Armada Bathurst tomorrow afternoon.
"This is an opportunity to be involved in this exciting project," said Bathurst mayor Graeme Hanger.
"I encourage everyone to come along to one of the drop-in sessions to learn about the latest developments and provide your feedback as the design is further developed."
