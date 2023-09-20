Antoine Tessier Named CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group

MIAMI (Sept. 19, 2023) – duPont REGISTRY Group, Driven Lifestyle's luxury ecosystem for the high-end automotive lifestyle, bringing culture, community and commerce together at the intersection of technology and digital platforms, announces today the appointment of Antoine Tessier as Chief Executive Officer. A technology and luxury lifestyle veteran, Tessier brings a wealth of knowledge in luxury transformations and digital technologies to the position.

Prior to joining duPont REGISTRY Group, Tessier spent 12 years with LVMH Group, most recently as the Chief Technology Officer of LVMH Americas. In his time at LVMH Group, he spearheaded strategic initiatives, fostered a dynamic and inclusive culture, and consistently delivered exceptional results.

“Antoine Tessier is a visionary leader with a passion for driving innovation and growth,” says Christian Clerc, Chairman of duPont REGISTRY Group. “We’re excited to have him on board, as he has a proven track record for strong leadership skills and a collaborative approach. Antoine empowers his teams to innovate with a customer-centric mindset, and that is exactly what we need as we begin this exciting journey for the duPont REGISTRY Group.”

In his role, Tessier will oversee all worldwide aspects of duPont REGISTRY Group’s strategic direction and global business growth, including its ecosystem of brands: duPont REGISTRY, Sotheby’s Motorsport, Canossa Events and FerrariChat. He will be responsible for all business functions, including product, content, marketing and operations.

“It’s an honor to be appointed CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group,” states Tessier. “As a veteran of the luxury lifestyle industry, I look forward to connecting with the millions of ardent fans, luxury car enthusiasts and stakeholders throughout this integrated ecosystem. The Driven Lifestyle platform, specifically the duPont REGISTRY Group, is the ultimate omnichannel network catering to the high-end automotive lifestyle. I look forward to redefining how these enthusiasts interact with their passion.”

Tessier has over seventeen years of experience in luxury retail. Before becoming Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of LVMH Americas, he worked at Louis Vuitton for ten years, ascending to multiple roles, including International Project Leader, Senior Manager of Digital and Retail, Director of Digital and Retail, and Chief Technology Officer.

“As we build the team at duPont REGISTRY Group, I know my expertise in luxury and technology, combined with my passion for high-end cars, will help design a new and amazing customer experience,” continues Tessier. “Similar to LVMH brands, we will create lifelong and unique relationships for the dreamers and the owners of exotics and supercars. We are building something unseen in the automotive and luxury space with our dealership partners and OEMs who will be paramount to our success.”

About duPont REGISTRY Group

At the heart of Driven Lifestyle division lies the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world’s leading luxury ecosystem that encapsulates the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, the duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of hundreds of thousands of members nurtured over nearly two decades. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Sotheby’s Motorsport, Canossa Events, Cavallino and FerrariChat.