Andretti, Jourdain join forces in Super Copa championship

Andretti Jourdain Autosport will be based in Mexico and run the #1 car in the championship’s Touring Car division.

Jourdain, who started 156 Indy car races, scored two wins and finished third in the 2003 Champ Car title fight, is the 2020 Copa Mercedes Champion.

This new partnership Andretti Autosport is now involved in seven motorsport categories – NTT IndyCar Series, Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires, and IMSA LMP3 Prototype Challenge, FIA Formula E Championship, Extreme E and Supercars.

“This is a really exciting, new opportunity for Andretti Autosport,” said chairman and CEO Michael Andretti. “We’re rapidly growing and expanding our global efforts and racing in Mexico is a great next step in our evolution.

“Not only can this bring opportunities for the technical and commercial operations of the team, but this can also help foster new, diverse racing talent for our other racing platforms as well.”

“Michel has always been a great competitor, and a talented driver,” added Andretti. “I can’t think of anyone better to enter into this partnership with. I can’t wait to see Andretti Jourdain Autosport in action in the Super Copa series.”

Said Jourdain: “I am extremely happy to be doing this partnership with Michael and the Andretti Autosport team. I think we have so much in common as both families have been in racing for so long. I am a huge Andretti fan from Mario, Michael, Marco and also with John, where I was lucky to be his teammate when I went to NASCAR.

“I always enjoyed racing with Michael, he was a great champion, so fast and fair on the track. I have been really impressed with what he has accomplished now as a team owner in all the series where he is involved. It is a big honor that he chooses us and Super Copa to launch his team into Mexico. We will do our best to make him proud and to keep the Andretti name winning.

“I want to thank Michael, J-F [Thormann, team president] and everyone at the Andretti Autosport organization. I look forward to building on a great relationship for many years to come.”

Super Copa, the Mexican National Championship that started in 2011, currently runs four classes of competition encompassing of Freightliner Semitrucks, Touring Cars, Mexbike 600 and Formula 1800.

The 2021 season will feature eight races, taking place in Guadalajara, Aguascalientes, León, Querétaro, Monterrey, Puebla, San Luis Potosí and Mexico City.