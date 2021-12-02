2021 Autosport Awards announce new date

December 2, 2021 (Miami, Florida) - After careful thought and consideration Motorsport Network, announced today that the prestigious 2021 Autosport Awards event – scheduled to take place on December 19, 2021, at Grosvenor House London - has been postponed to February 6, 2022.

Given the recent UK Government guidance issued on Monday 29 November, Motorsport Network feels that it would be in the best interest of all those involved to postpone the event into the new year.

Thank you for your continued support. As we get closer to the date 2021 Autosport Awards new date of February 6, 2022, we will be sharing updated details and information with you. Be sure and check back here 2021 Autosport Awards in the New Year for the latest updates on everything related to the 2021 Autosport Awards.

Q&A

If you do not see the answer to your question, below, please feel free to send us the question to awards@autosport.com and we will respond as soon as possible.

Q: Why are you moving the date?

A: Owing to UK Government guidance issued on Monday 29 November (for detail click here) visitors to the UK must now isolate on arrival until they present a negative PCR Covid test result. With a significant percentage of our guests traveling from outside of the UK and the uncertainty about the new variant, Motorsport Network feels that for your safety and the safety of others it is in everyone’s best interest to postpone the event until the new year.

Q: What is the new date for the 2021 Autosport Awards?

A: February 6, 2022, at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

Q: Do I need to re-confirm my attendance for the 2021 Autosport Awards new date of February 6, 2022? And if yes, by what date do I need to reconfirm?

A: Please re-confirm your attendance for the re-scheduled 2021 Autosport Awards, by emailing emma.spearing@motorsport.com by Friday 7 January. Guest names and dietary requirements need to be confirmed by Monday 10 January.

Q. What happens if I cannot attend the new date of the 2021 Autosport awards, scheduled for February 6, 2022?

A: If you are unable to attend the 2021 Autosport Awards on February 6, 2022, then your booking will be transferred to the 2022 Autosport Awards event, currently scheduled to take place on December 4, 2022.

Q. Some of my guests cannot make the 2021 Autosport Awards new date of February 6, 2022. Can I change the names of some of my guests?

A: Yes, absolutely. We will be sending out a new guest plan survey.

Q: Will the rescheduled event still be billed as the 2021 Autosport Awards?

A: Yes, the 2021 Autosport Awards event, which is now scheduled to take place on February 6, 2022, will continue to be billed as the 2021 Autosport Awards.

Q. When is the Autosport Awards celebrating the 2022 season going to take place?

A: The 2021 Autosport Awards event will take place on February 6, 2022. The 2022 Autosport Awards event is scheduled to take place on December 4, 2022.

Q: Will the voting window be extended?

A: Yes, the voting window for all of the categories of the 2021 Autosport Awards will be open until December 31st, 2021 at midnight. To vote, please follow this link: https://awardsvoting.autosport.com/.