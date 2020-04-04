Wickens, Dixon to compete in IndyCar Esports event
Robert Wickens, Scott Dixon, Ed Carpenter and Jack Harvey have been confirmed in this weekend’s second round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst, from a virtual Barber Motorsports Park.
Wickens, who hasn’t raced a car since his career was put on hold by a huge shunt at Pocono Raceway in August 2018, tweeted out his thanks along with footage of him piloting a simulator that uses hand controls for throttle and brakes.
Wickens will run a Lucas Oil bedecked Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet entry along with the drivers who he advises, team newcomers Patricio O’Ward and Oliver Askew, the latter of whom finished fifth in last week’s race at a virtual Watkins Glen.
This Barber race, being held on the same weekend that the NTT IndyCar Series was supposed to visit the Alabama road course in the original 2020 schedule, will be 45 laps.
Also on the grid will be Scott Dixon in a third Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, after missing last week’s event, while Jack Harvey will pilot the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, and Ed Carpenter will enter a second ECR car driving the #21 that in real life will be raced by Rinus VeeKay this year. Carpenter hasn’t raced on a road course since becoming an oval specialist at the end of 2013.
James Hinchcliffe will steer a sixth Andretti Autosport-Honda, as was the intention last week until a system error bounced him off the grid.
All being well, there will be 29 starters for the race which is being shown on NBCSN at 2.30pm ET.
As per last week, Ryan Hunter-Reay will be replaced by Indy Pro 2000 champion Kyle Kirkwood in the #28 Andretti Autosport-Honda, Scott Speed will again sub for Marco Andretti in the #98 Andretti-Herta entry, while Sebastien Bourdais remains in Charlie Kimball’s Tresiba-backed A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevy.
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson continues as an IndyCar iRacing Challenge invitee, while Scott McLaughlin will again drive the #2 Team Penske-Chevrolet.
Last week’s race was won by Sage Karam of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet, ahead of Ganassi’s Felix Rosenqvist and Penske’s Will Power.
|Car #
|Driver
|Entry
|Team/Engine
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|Hitachi Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|Shell V-Power Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|4
|Sebastien Bourdais
|Tresiba
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
|6
|Robert Wickens
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
|7
|Oliver Askew
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|9
|Scott Dixon
|PNC Bank
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|11
|Kyle Kaiser
|Juncos Racing
|Juncos Racing-Chevrolet
|12
|Will Power
|Verizon Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|14
|Tony Kanaan
|ABC Supply
|A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevrolet
|15
|Graham Rahal
|United Rentals
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|18
|Santino Ferrucci
|SealMaster
|Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda
|20
|Conor Daly
|U.S. Air Force
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|21
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|Menards Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|24
|Sage Karam
|DRR Wix Filters
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet
|26
|Zach Veach
|Gainbridge
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|AutoNation/NAPA Auto Parts
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|28
|Kyle Kirkwood
|DHL
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|29
|James Hinchcliffe
|Genesys
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|41
|Dalton Kellett
|K-Line Insulators
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Jimmie Johnson Racing
|IiR provisional entry-Chevrolet
|55
|Alex Palou
|Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
|Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh-Honda
|59
|Felipe Nasr
|Gallagher Carlin
|Carlin-Chevrolet
|60
|Jack Harvey
|AutoNation/Sirius XM
|Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
|88
|Colton Herta
|Capstone
|Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
|98
|Scott Speed
|U.S. Concrete/Curb
|Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian-Honda
