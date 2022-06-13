Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual Next / Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race
Esports News

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous

A recreation of the F1 Pirelli Hot Laps from real-world Formula 1 weekends is a fun addition to the upcoming F1 22 video game – but perhaps there are other priorities.

Thomas Harrison-Lord
By:
, Senior Editor, Traxion.GG
Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous
Listen to this article

Faced with a new ruleset, Miami International Autodrome venue and three updated circuits, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this year’s official Formula 1 driving game – EA Sports F1 22 – has a lot going for it already.

But that’s not quite how the economics of video game development work. You see, often there needs to be a stand-out hook that makes those on the peripheries of fandom, aka the wider potential audience, take a glance.

 

The revised handling model, more aggressive performance by your AI-controlled rivals and updated Yas Marina Circuit layout appeal to the likes of you and me, yet they don’t necessarily make those who follow F1 on Instagram or watch the odd YouTube highlights compilation take the plunge on a £70 video game.

In previous seasons, there was the introduction of fêted classic cars and drivers from the sport’s storied history books. F1 2020 introduced the superlative My Team managerial mode. F1 2021 had the Braking Point narrative experience and F1 22 has… supercars.

 

Yes, think McLaren Arturas, Aston Martin Vantages and Ferrari F8 Tributos. Road-going supercars.

At this point, you may be wondering if there’s a link to F1 at all. Well, there is the F1 Pirelli Hot Laps initiative where invited guests get to experience a tour of a circuit during a race weekend in one of the aforenoted vehicles.

Thus, thanks to the rather tenuous link, this is now a feature of the latest game and publisher Electronic Arts can show gratuitous images of a Mercedes-AMG slewing around a corner in the game’s TV advert. Probably.

Eva Longoria receives an F1 Hot Laps experience at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Eva Longoria receives an F1 Hot Laps experience at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The main gameplay modes remain for this year’s title, either creating your own team and taking them to stardom in My Team – now with three new starting levels of proficiency – or pairing your own driver with an existing squad in Driver Career.

Now, though, in between races you will be provided with an optional F1 Pirelli Hot Laps event.

This could be drifting a McLaren 720S around the revised Albert Park or trying to beat an on-track rival around the Baku City Circuit.

The aim is to break up the action, and in that respect, it works. The F1 game’s physics system is not really set up for the comparatively lumbering responses of a road car on treaded rubber, and that means sometimes the mid-corner feedback feels restricted. It is as if you are pushing the game’s technical underpinnings to the limit.

 

While the cars do not handle with the similar aplomb as say Gran Turismo 7, they are at least pliant. Drifts upon corner exits are easily catchable, creating accessible fun. Visually, there are more accurate than they need to be for a sideshow too, with fully recreated interiors.

The second link to Formula 1 is that they supposedly represent the paddock’s lifestyle outside of a race season. Now, the main home screen is dubbed ‘F1 Life’. You are greeted by your own customised character – with optional branded apparel from the likes of Puma and Asics – sat in a millionaire’s apartment with one of your supercars on display.

This will also become the main meeting area for an online race, so invited friends will be seen relaxing in your area with their own uniquely styled avatars.

 

If this all sounds superficial, that’s because it largely is. This isn’t a game-enhanced mode that is a must-try, but a more engaging version of the game’s existing Podium Pass – a system where you can unlock car liveries and assorted cosmetic trinkets since 2020. A frippery, albeit a stylish one, but a frippery nonetheless.

There were concerns that F1 22 would be filled with pesky micro-transactions now that the FIFA Ultimate Team pioneering Redmond-based gaming giant had got its filthy hands on the franchise. Mercifully, this is far from the truth so far.

 

These systems have been in the F1 games long before the EA Sports moniker was attributed, only now it includes Oakley sunglasses and becomes part of a lifestyle-infused main menu.

Those who were previously interested in Podium Pass will no doubt enjoy these additions, those who didn’t even give it a second thought will continue uninterrupted.

A suite of contemporary supercars to drive through 40 challenges plus the option of adding clothing to an avatar are, in my opinion, harmless additions to an already large package. They signal with a clear intent that EA and Codemasters want to broaden the appeal of the F1 games, and for the sport in general, that’s a particularly good thing.

 

The core F1 fanbase will still be catered for by authentic single-seater racing, a plethora of competitive online modes and engrossing career options – even if they may lambast the omissions of Formula 3 and W Series.

It just smarts a bit when the 1991 Jordan 191 or 2009 Brawn BGP 001 were removed from F1 2021, only to be replaced in F1 22 by a Ferrari Roma and some Patta jogging pants.

shares
comments
Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Previous article

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Next article

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race
Thomas Harrison-Lord More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race
Esports

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game
Esports

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game

Formula Pro Series: Simončič wins second round in dominant fashion
Esports

Formula Pro Series: Simončič wins second round in dominant fashion

Latest news

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race
Esports Esports

Formula Pro Series: Siggy takes wins damp Daytona race

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous
Esports Esports

Why the F1 22 game's Pirelli Hot Laps are fun, but superfluous

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series returns for more elite eSports competition including award-winning 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game
Esports Esports

Why F1 Manager 2022 could be a breakthrough management game

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.