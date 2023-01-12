Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to be broadcast digitally around the world Next / Why the Brabham legacy has entered the sim racing arena
Esports Interview

Why Beitske Visser takes sim racing so seriously

Multiple W Series race winner and 24 Hours of Le Mans competitor Beitske Visser has an extra feature in her bow – regularly competing in professional-level racing Esports competitions to stay sharp.

Thomas Harrison-Lord
By:
, Editor in Chief, Traxion.GG
Why Beitske Visser takes sim racing so seriously
Listen to this article

You would be forgiven for thinking that three seasons in W Series, two 24 Hours of Le Mans entries and 15 years of competitive motorsport were enough to keep Beitske Visser busy. 

But, no, the 27-year-old Dutch driver is committed to sim racing too, and not just for real-world practice, but competitively for an Esports team. 

“l enjoy participating in competitive virtual races, fighting with other drivers,” said Visser while sitting in her home cockpit. 

“Nowadays the simulation platforms are very realistic, apart from the lack of g-forces and the feeling of the speed. It’s very similar when translating your driving style as well, so I can really use it to practice for my real-world races. 

“Competing in Esports competitions keeps you sharp.” 

Beitske Visser, MAHLE Racing BMW, Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring

Beitske Visser, MAHLE Racing BMW, Le Mans Virtual Series, 500 Miles of Sebring

The two-time W Series race winner is now in her second season of the Le Mans Virtual Series and is set to match her real-world Circuit de la Sarthe entry count with a 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual appearance in a matter of days – driving for the MAHLE Racing Team in the #10 BMW M8 GTE alongside Michele D’Alessandro, Muhammed Patel and Praga Cup champion Jimmy Broadbent. 

This won’t be the first time the former World Endurance Championship competitor has driven the car, having finished seventh at the virtual 500 Miles of Sebring in December 2022. 

She also competed in the World eX competition throughout the season in-between W Series races, and while that doesn’t use GTE machinery, it runs on the same rFactor 2 platform as the Le Mans Virtual Series. 

“Beitske has been involved with our team right from the start,” said CEO of BS+COMPETITION, Florian Haasper, the squad Visser competed in World eX for and the outfit behind the MAHLE Le Mans entry. 

“I knew she was fast, determined and great to work with back from her time as a BMW Junior, and she has been the same on the virtual track. 

“She is very passionate about sim racing, spending hours of practice with the other drivers next to her real-world commitments.” 

Beitske Visser leads W Series race, Marina Bay Street Circuit

Beitske Visser leads W Series race, Marina Bay Street Circuit

Photo by: Lionel Ng/Motorsport Images

Visser will be putting that dedication and conviction to good use this week, practising for the next big Esports race. 

“I’m excited for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual this weekend,” highlighted Visser. 

“I enjoyed the sim racing throughout the year, World eX has been going well, but I think quite a few of the other drivers have been [competing virtually] too. 

“Sebring was good preparation, but I now need to put in a lot of hours for Le Mans. Last week, I’ve been on the sim nearly every day. 

“It’s definitely a benefit to have driven [the event] in the real-world already, also in the night, but I think it helps both ways. You need the sim to prepare for the real race as well.”

Visser has competed at the 24 Hours Le Mans twice, most recently with the Richard Mille Racing Team in 2021.

Visser has competed at the 24 Hours Le Mans twice, most recently with the Richard Mille Racing Team in 2021.

Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images

For the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, the stakes are high. There’s a combined $250,000 prize pool and it will be broadcast globally. 

For all intents and purposes, it’s the largest single virtual race of the year. 

Nevertheless, Vissser knows how to stay calm under pressure, if her rousing victory ahead of Alice Powell in Singapore last season is anything to go by. 

“When I do sim races, my heart rate gets very high, it feels like I’m doing a workout as well,” explained Visser. 

“I think it’s the adrenaline mostly, which you get from the close racing. That’s the same between motorsport and sim racing, you need to be focused on doing your own thing. Try not to get stressed out too much by whoever is behind you, or in front, and make mistakes because of that.” 

Beitske Visser, MAHLE Racing BMW 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual 2023

Beitske Visser, MAHLE Racing BMW 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual 2023

These thoughts were echoed by Visser’s team-mates.

“It will be hard, but I think we will aim for a car set-up that is safe for all of us and make few mistakes, we can get at least a top 10 finish,” said D’Alessandro. 

“Staying out of trouble is our main target and then hopefully we can finish up there,” concluded Visser. 

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual starts with qualifying on Friday 13th January at 7 pm CET, followed by the race on Saturday 14th January at 2 pm CET and can be watched live on Traxion.GG and Motorsport.tv

shares
comments
24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to be broadcast digitally around the world
Previous article

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to be broadcast digitally around the world
Next article

Why the Brabham legacy has entered the sim racing arena

Why the Brabham legacy has entered the sim racing arena
Thomas Harrison-Lord More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Jimmy Broadbent: 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual “puts sim racing in the shop window”
Esports

Jimmy Broadbent: 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual “puts sim racing in the shop window”

How two sim racers won a national motorsport championship
Esports

How two sim racers won a national motorsport championship

Why Gran Turismo’s World Series is an esports pioneer
Esports

Why Gran Turismo’s World Series is an esports pioneer

Beitske Visser More from
Beitske Visser
W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title hopes alive, Chadwick crashes Marina Bay
W Series

W Series Singapore: Visser wins to keep title hopes alive, Chadwick crashes

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Prime
W Series

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser Spa-Francorchamps
W Series

Spa W Series crash underlines modern car safety advances - Visser

Latest news

Kevin Magnussen could miss Rolex 24 with hand surgery
IMSA IMSA

Kevin Magnussen could miss Rolex 24 with hand surgery

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen may be unable to race at this month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona due to an unexpected hand surgery.

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff has softened his stance on the prospect of Andretti joining Formula 1, admitting the team's tie-up with General Motors brand Cadillac is "definitely a positive" and a "statement".

Vowles: I won’t turn Williams into a ‘mini-Mercedes’ F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vowles: I won’t turn Williams into a ‘mini-Mercedes’ F1 team

Newly-appointed Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles says he is not looking to turn the team into a “mini-Mercedes” upon his move from Brackley next month.

L.A. Coliseum "all in" on return of preseason NASCAR Clash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

L.A. Coliseum "all in" on return of preseason NASCAR Clash

Even before the checkered flag flew on the first preseason NASCAR Clash in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, organizers were envisioning a return performance – and they got their wish.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.