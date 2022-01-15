Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Vast global digital broadcast reach for $250k Le Mans Virtual 24h
Esports / 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual News

Watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual live

The finale of the Virtual Le Mans Series takes place this weekend, with the curtain-closer being the second edition of the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. 

Run successfully last year in conjunction with Motorsport Games, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual returns for 2021 with a bumper roster featuring 200 eRacing drivers – representing 39 different nationalities – piloting the 50 cars (4-drivers in each car in rotation over the 24 hours) located in 28 different countries.

The line-up of drivers includes many star names from all walks of motorsport - the headliner being 2021 Formula 1 world champion and avid sim racer Max Verstappen. 

He will be joined on virtual track by the likes of seven-time F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya, IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Felix Rosenqvist. 

The event is being streamed across the Motorsport Network, while Eurosport will also pick up live coverage of the event. 

The race gets underway at 1pm GMT. 

