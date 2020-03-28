Top events
Gaming / Le Mans eSport Series round 4 / Livefeed

Watch: Le Mans Esports Series at Sebring

By:
Mar 28, 2020

Tune in as the world’s top sportscar sim racers contest round 4 of the Le Mans Esports Series for Pro Teams.

Run in partnership between the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and Motorsport Games, the LMES Pro Team series is a 16-team invitational championship that takes place over five rounds, with the top six in the standings booking their place in the 2020 LMES Super Final. The Super Final will take place at the re-scheduled Le Mans 24 Hours in September, and the three-driver teams will battle for their share of the $200,000 prize pool.

Read Also:

Round four tasks the teams with racing the #66 Ford GT around Sebring, which had its real-life WEC round cancelled earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each round features two races – a sprint race and a reverse-grid (based on championship standings) endurance race.

About this article

Series Gaming
Event Le Mans eSport Series round 4
Author Charles Bradley

Gaming Next session

eNASCAR Pro Invitational

22 Mar - 22 Mar

