IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Supercars to outlaw Verstappen's virtual hack

Supercars to outlaw Verstappen's virtual hack
By:
Apr 30, 2020, 8:25 AM

Supercars is set to outlaw a pitlane hack first introduced to its Eseries by Max Verstappen and since adopted by Scott McLaughlin.

The trick involves manually managing speed when transiting pitlane during stops, which allows the car to move slightly quicker than if the pit speed limiter is engaged.

Supercars is now set to outlaw the practice, with use of the limiter to be made mandatory.

It's believed Verstappen was the first to use the cheeky workaround during his cameo in the series a fortnight ago, which included jumping Shane van Gisbergen and pulling two seconds on Scott McLaughlin during one of his stops.

The issue really came to a head during last night's round, however, after McLaughlin followed Mark Winterbottom into the pits during the fourth race but was able to get out ahead of him.

That stop included a pitlane speeding infringement for the Penske Ford driver after an over-eager exit, which was cleared by race control.

In an earlier stop, McLaughlin's engineer Richard Harris can be heard telling the Bathurst 1000 winner to 'use his trick' on his way into pitlane.

The All Stars Eseries continues next Wednesday with races at famous Formula 1 venues Spa-Francorchamps and the Nurburgring.

You can stream all the action live and free through Motorsport.tv.

 

Best of the banter – Supercars at Montreal/Watkins Glen

Best of the banter – Supercars at Montreal/Watkins Glen
About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

