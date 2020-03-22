Norris, Hulkenberg headline #NotTheBahGP

The inaugural replacement event, which was staged last weekend in place of the postponed real-life Australian Grand Prix, was won by Alfa Romeo F1 Esports driver Daniel Bereznay.

He will be joined by the returning Norris, who finished in sixth place last weekend, as well as 2020 F1 rookie Latifi.

Ex-F1 drivers Nico Hulkenberg, Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez will also participate in the races.

The format has changed for round two, the first 25% race will have its grid set by a qualifying session, while the second race will be a reverse-grid 25% race.

Real Madrid’s star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will make his second Esports appearance and will be joined by Esports debutant and pro golfer Ian Poulter.

Among the sim racing stars taking part is 2019 eRace of Champions winner James Baldwin, who won a full-time GT3 drive with Jenson Button’s GT World Challenge Europe team when he won World’s Fastest Gamer season two.

Renault F1 Esports driver Jarno Opmeer finished second to Bereznay in the Australian GP replacement event and returns alongside former Renault Esports driver James Doherty.

Sim racer Cem Bolukbasi, who made his Formula Renault Eurocup debut last year, will participate as well - and so will 2019 Japanese Formula 3 champion Sacha Fenestraz.

Popular YouTuber WillNE, who boasts over three million subscribers, is among the content creators taking part.

F1 YouTubers Ben ‘Tiametmarduk’ Daley and Aarva ‘Aarava’ Admin will be joined by popular streamers Jimmy Broadbent and Steve ‘SuperGT’ Brown.

All the action can be watched on Motorsport.tv from 6pm UK time

