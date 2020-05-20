Esports
Esports / Race report

Van Gisbergen completes Daytona clean sweep

shares
comments
Van Gisbergen completes Daytona clean sweep
By:
May 20, 2020, 11:17 AM

Shane van Gisbergen completed a clean-sweep of the seventh round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries with two wins on the Daytona road course.

The first of two Daytona races boiled down to a classic van Gisbergen versus Anton De Pasquale battle.

The pair were inseparable throughout the race. Van Gisbergen led the first stint, De Pasquale giving the undercut a go with a Lap 4 stop. It worked, too, the Erebus Holden driver taking the lead after van Gisbergen stopped a lap later.

It didn't last long, though, van Gisbergen reclaiming the lead on Lap 7 before charging to his second win of the night by just a tenth.

Chaz Mostert rounded out the podium, followed by Garry Jacobson, David Reynolds and Jack Le Brocq.

Scott McLaughlin finished down in seventh after a second drama-filled race for the night.

It started when he missed his braking marker into the bus stop and was hit with a slow-down that dropped in back into the pack, before being punted by Scott Pye at Turn 1.

That forced him outside the Top 10, McLaughlin using a long first stint to get some track position before coming home seventh.

Van Gisbergen was then given a free kick for the finale when De Pasquale failed to grid up in time for the race.

That left the pole-sitter with little in the way of competition, van Gisbergen cruising through his two mandatory stops to take a 4s win.

The battle was second was significantly more exciting. Mostert had run second across the first two stints, but found himself trailing Jacobson after the second round of stops.

He also emerged from that second service under pressure from McLaughlin, who had gone for an undercut.

However Mostert was able to not only stave off McLaughlin but get back past Jacobson, the trio separated by just three tenths at the flag.

De Pasquale put in a huge drive from pitlane to finish fifth, just over a tenth behind McLaughlin. He did get some help on the last lap from David Reynolds, who didn't put up much of a fight over fifth spot.

The clean sweep has vaulted van Gisbergen into the series lead, his advantage 64 points over McLaughlin.

The Supercars All Stars Eseries continues next week with races on the Imola and Interlagos circuits.

Supercars All Stars Eseries is streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Van Gisbergen wins speedway thriller

Van Gisbergen wins speedway thriller
Series Supercars , Esports
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

