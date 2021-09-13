The Suzuki Liana, Chevrolet Lacetti, Vauxhall Astra and latterly, a Toyota GT86. Over the years, the automotive TV programme Top Gear has had many reasonable cars for celebrities to skid around its track.

Now, it’s returning, thanks to a tie-up between cute top-down racing title Circuit Superstars and the BBC.

Over the next few weeks, several personalities will take part in a lap of a virtual Dunsfold and compete for the best time, the famous Top Gear Test Track recreated in the game.

The video series started with former F1 driver and current IndyCar incumbent Romain Grosjean.

“Like every racing fan, I have always wanted to drive the Top Gear test track, and Circuit Superstars is making that a reality,” said the figurehead of the R8G Esports team.

Other racing driver participants will include Charlie Martin, Lando Norris, Sam Bird, Jamie Chadwick, Catie Munnings and Conor Daly, alongside content creators Jimmy Broadbent, aarava and Steve Brown aka SuperGT.

The challenges will be released to watch over the coming weeks and are presented by motorsports commentator Jack Nicholls.

As part of this announcement, it has been revealed that the venue will be included in the game alongside “specially-developed Top Gear content” post-release.

Circuit Superstars is currently in Early Access on PC, but the game has been receiving a slew of updates and new content throughout the year. With the Top Gear video series now beginning, hopefully, this signals it coming across the line soon on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.