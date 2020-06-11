Tony Parker named starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

The event brings together the world's best professional drivers and sim racers for 24 hours of virtual racing around the legendary French track.

Selected six times for NBA All-Star games, the four-time NBA champion and French team captain showed his passion for the 24 Hours of Le Mans while visiting the event in 2019 and, both during his career and today in everyday life, personifies the true meaning of 'champion'.

As someone who has played all over the world, and who is well known for his community spirit and philanthropy, Parker is the perfect personality to fulfil this role.

Parker will make the world-famous call to the drivers to start their 'engines', and then wave the French national flag to signal the start of a unique, star-studded and likely action-packed 24 hours of entertainment!

Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.com will stream the entire event as well as providing full coverage of all the action and updates across the Motorsport Network's websites and social media accounts.

Commentators will guide viewers through the event from a studio in Paris, with a multitude of guest experts contributing their knowledge and opinions throughout.